AEK targeting Robin Lod ahead of 2017-18 season

According to "Ora ton Spor" athletic newspaper, AEK are currently monitoring the case of international central midfielder of Panathinaikos, Robin Lod.
The current contract of 25-year-old Finnish and former player of Klubi 04, Helsingin Jalkapalloklubi (2011-15), Vaasan Palloseura with the financially struggling Greens expires in the summer of 2018 and it will not be extended, while he has scored six goals at 32 official performances in all competitions with experienced manager Marinos Ouzounidis' team during 2017-18 season.
