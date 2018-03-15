© SPORTSDNA 2018
UEFA officially deny rumours about PAOK's "offside" goal against AEK

15 Μαρτίου 2018, 15:00
UEFA officially deny the rumours about commenting on the disallowed goal of PAOK on Sunday's derby clash against AEK at Toumba Stadium of Thessaloniki.

The official announcement of UEFA: Following articles published today in the Greek media, UEFA would to reiterate the following: “UEFA never comments on refereeing decisions in our competitions, and therefore we would never comment on refereeing decisions made in domestic competitions. This information is totally unfounded and incorrect".

