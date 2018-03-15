UEFA officially deny rumours about PAOK's "offside" goal against AEK

UEFA officially deny the rumours about commenting on the disallowed goal of PAOK on Sunday's derby clash against AEK at Toumba Stadium of Thessaloniki.
The official announcement of UEFA: Following articles published today in the Greek media, UEFA would to reiterate the following: “UEFA never comments on refereeing decisions in our competitions, and therefore we would never comment on refereeing decisions made in domestic competitions. This information is totally unfounded and incorrect".
