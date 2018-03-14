© SPORTSDNA 2018
Stefanos Kotsolis blocks Panathinaikos' official bank account

14 Μαρτίου 2018, 19:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 58 λεπτά πριν
Stefanos Kotsolis blocks Panathinaikos' official bank account

Veteran goalkeeper of Panathinaikos, Stefanos Kotsolis, blocked the bank account of the Greens, because the historic Athens club owes him 63.000 euros.

It is definitely another humiliating moment for the financially struggling Greens, who are currently facing the danger of relegation to second division for owing money to their former footballers, while Giannis Alafouzos, the president who decided to leave Panathinaikos at the beginning of 2017-18 season without any realistic plans for the future, is the one to be blamed.

