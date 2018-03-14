© SPORTSDNA 2018
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

FC Schalke 04 interested in Marko Marin

14 Μαρτίου 2018, 16:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 57 λεπτά πριν
FC Schalke 04 interested in Marko Marin

FC Schalke 04 are currently interested in purchasing experienced German attacking midfielder Marko Marin from Olympiacos at the end of 2017-18 season.

The current contract of 29-year-old international and former player of Borussia Mönchengladbach, SV Werder Bremen, Chelsea (2012-16), Sevilla FC, ACF Fiorentina, RSC Anderlecht, Trabzonspor with the Reds expires in the summer of 2019, while he has scored eight goals at 33 official performances in all competitions during 2017-18 season.

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Olympiacos still eyeing Rodrigo Moledo
Olympiacos still eyeing Rodrigo Moledo
According to "Sportday" athletic newspaper, Olympiacos are monitoring the case of Sport Club...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 10 λεπτά πριν
Olympiacos still eyeing Rodrigo Moledo
Markeith Cummings officially joins Panionios BC (vid)
Markeith Cummings officially joins Panionios BC (vid)
Panionios BC officially announced their deal with experienced shooting guard Markeith Terrell...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
13 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:00
Markeith Cummings officially joins Panionios BC (vid)
Comfortable victory for Panathinaikos BC over Kymis BC in Athens
Comfortable victory for Panathinaikos BC over Kymis BC in Athens
A more than comfortable 87-64 victory for Panathinaikos BC over Kymis BC at "Nick Galis Stadium" of...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
13 Μαρτίου 2018, 21:00
Comfortable victory for Panathinaikos BC over Kymis BC in Athens
