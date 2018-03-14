FC Schalke 04 interested in Marko Marin

FC Schalke 04 are currently interested in purchasing experienced German attacking midfielder Marko Marin from Olympiacos at the end of 2017-18 season.
The current contract of 29-year-old international and former player of Borussia Mönchengladbach, SV Werder Bremen, Chelsea (2012-16), Sevilla FC, ACF Fiorentina, RSC Anderlecht, Trabzonspor with the Reds expires in the summer of 2019, while he has scored eight goals at 33 official performances in all competitions during 2017-18 season.
