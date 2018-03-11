Comfortable victory for Olympiacos over struggling Platanias on the road

A more than comfortable 4-0 victory for Olympiacos over struggling Platanias at Perivolia Stadium on Sunday evening, thanks to three first-half goals.
Experienced Tongolese defensive midfielder Jacques-Alaixys Romao (14'), German attacking midfielder Marko Marin (24'), Belgian international winger Kevin Antonio Joel Gislain Mirallas y Castillo (pen. 35') and Senegalese central defender Pape Abou Cissé (58') bagged the goals of Spanish manager Óscar García Junyent's team at this away clash for 2017-18 Super League's matchday 25.
