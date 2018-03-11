© SPORTSDNA 2018
Comfortable victory for Olympiacos over struggling Platanias on the road

11 Μαρτίου 2018, 17:00
Comfortable victory for Olympiacos over struggling Platanias on the road

A more than comfortable 4-0 victory for Olympiacos over struggling Platanias at Perivolia Stadium on Sunday evening, thanks to three first-half goals.

Experienced Tongolese defensive midfielder Jacques-Alaixys Romao (14'), German attacking midfielder Marko Marin (24'), Belgian international winger Kevin Antonio Joel Gislain Mirallas y Castillo (pen. 35') and Senegalese central defender Pape Abou Cissé (58') bagged the goals of Spanish manager Óscar García Junyent's team at this away clash for 2017-18 Super League's matchday 25.

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Vince Hunter remains doubtful ahead of CEZ Nymburk - AEK BC clash
Vince Hunter remains doubtful ahead of CEZ Nymburk - AEK BC clash
American power forward / center of AEK BC, Vincent Shamar Hunter, remains doubtful ahead of the...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 10 λεπτά πριν
Vince Hunter remains doubtful ahead of CEZ Nymburk - AEK BC clash
Baloncesto Málaga eyeing Giorgos Bogris
Baloncesto Málaga eyeing Giorgos Bogris
According to rumours from Spain, Baloncesto Málaga are currently interested in signing experienced...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 10 λεπτά πριν
Baloncesto Málaga eyeing Giorgos Bogris
PAOK avoid three-point deduction, will play against AEK with fans
PAOK avoid three-point deduction, will play against AEK with fans
PAOK finally avoided the three-point deduction for the postponement of recent derby clash against...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
16 ώρες 10 λεπτά πριν
PAOK avoid three-point deduction, will play against AEK with fans
