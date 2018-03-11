PAOK avoid three-point deduction, will play against AEK with fans

© SPORTSDNA 2018
ΠΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ: «Θα προσφύγουμε στο Διαιτητικό Δικαστήριο»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
9 λεπτά πριν
Επιστρέφονται οι τρεις βαθμοί στον ΠΑΟΚ, με κόσμο κόντρα στην ΑΕΚ!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
28 λεπτά πριν
Οι πρώτες κινήσεις για τη «νέα εποχή» στον Άρη
ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΗ
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
38 λεπτά πριν
«Χρυσή» η Κορακάκη!
ΑΛΛΑ ΣΠΟΡ
44 λεπτά πριν
Τη Τζούλια Νόβα (με τα μαγιό της) δεν την ξεχνάς ποτέ (pics)
HOT
53 λεπτά πριν
Redstone: «Οι οπαδοί του Παναθηναϊκού υποφέρουν και ελπίζουμε να τους ανταμείψουμε»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Σέξι μέχρι... λιποθυμίας: Αυτή είναι η πιο «καυτή» φίλαθλος του ΠΑΟΚ! (pics)
LIFE STYLE
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:53
Ακόμη μια νίκη για τον Ολυμπιακό
ΠΟΛΟ
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:50
«Έπεσε»… μαχόμενος απέναντι στον Τιμ ο Τσιτσιπάς (vid)
INDIAN WELLS
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:47
Ελλάς Βερόνα - Κιέβο Βερόνα 1-0
SERIE A
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:42
Μάλαγα - Μπαρτσελόνα 0-2 (vid)
PRIMERA DIVISION
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:41
Εδραιώνονται στη δεύτερη θέση οι Μακεδόνες
Α1 ΓΥΝΑΙΚΩΝ
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:30
Γιατί αυτό που λέμε “ιδανικό βάρος” είναι απλά ένας μύθος;
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:30
H ψυχή δεν (ξε)πουλιέται!
ΝΙΚΟΛΑΣ ΒΑΣΙΛΑΡΑΣ
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:30
Αυτά είναι τα αναδρομικά που θα πάρουν τα ειδικά μισθολόγια
ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΑ
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:25
Άνετα ο ΠΑΟΚ, μεγάλη νίκη για το Πανόραμα
ΧΑΝΤΜΠΟΛ
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:16
Μαζική εισβολή στο γήπεδο οπαδών της Λιλ! (vid)
LIGUE 1
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:09
Την Κυριακή τα σπουδαία για Χάντερ στην ΑΕΚ
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:05
Το γκολ της χρονιάς... αν έμπαινε! (pics)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 23:00
Σπουδαίο διπλό για τη Χίο, εύκολα η Βουλιαγμένη
ΠΟΛΟ
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:56
«Δάκρυα»: Ο Μητσικώστας μιμείται τον Σωκράτη του Power Of Love και... λιώνει η οθόνη! (vid)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:56
Δώνης: «Μάχη για την πεντάδα, θέλουμε τον κόσμο δίπλα μας»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:53
Μίσσας: «Σοβαροί και συγκεντρωμένοι στην άμυνα κόντρα στη Δάφνη»
Α1 ΓΥΝΑΙΚΩΝ
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:43
Μανιάς: «Είναι ένα θετικό αποτέλεσμα για μας, θα συνεχίσω να δουλεύω»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:38
Έκλεισε 10ωρο η καθοριστική διάσκεψη της Επιτροπής Εφέσεων!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:36
To «ευχαριστώ» του Άλτμαν για τη στήριξη των συμπαικτών του (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:30
Το στοργικό post του μπαμπά Πρίντεζη! (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:30
Χειροκροτήθηκε από τον κόσμο ο συγκινημένος Τριανταφυλλόπουλος
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:27
Ετοιμάζει αλλαγές ενόψει Πλατανιά ο Γκαρσία
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:23
Ουζουνίδης: «Μακάρι να γίνει το καλύτερο για την ομάδα»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 22:22
PAOK avoid three-point deduction, will play against AEK with fans

11 Μαρτίου 2018, 01:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 8 λεπτά πριν
PAOK finally avoided the three-point deduction for the postponement of recent derby clash against rivals Olympiacos at Toumpa Stadium of Thessaloniki.

Appeals Committee of the Hellenic Football Federation decided that Olympiacos won this away match for Super League's matchday 23 in cards (3-0), but the Greek Cup winners avoided the three-point deduction from the current championship and will also play with their supporters at Toumpa Stadium of Thessaloniki on Sunday's decisive derby clash against AEK, not behind closed doors as it was expected until Saturday.

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Robin Lod saves a point for Panathinaikos at match against Asteras Tripolis
Robin Lod saves a point for Panathinaikos at match against Asteras Tripolis
Thanks to an excellent goal by Finnish international central midfielder Robin Lod at 87',...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 21:30
Robin Lod saves a point for Panathinaikos at match against Asteras Tripolis
PAOK fans protest outside of FIFA headquarters at Zürich (pic)
PAOK fans protest outside of FIFA headquarters at Zürich (pic)
The supporters of PAOK protested outside of the headquarters of FIFA at Zürich on Saturday evening,...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 20:15
PAOK fans protest outside of FIFA headquarters at Zürich (pic)
Panionios and Atromitos draw after interesting match at Nea Smyrni
Panionios and Atromitos draw after interesting match at Nea Smyrni
After a really interesting clash for 2017-18 Super League's matchday 25, Panionios and Atromitos...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
10 Μαρτίου 2018, 19:15
Panionios and Atromitos draw after interesting match at Nea Smyrni
