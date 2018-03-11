PAOK avoid three-point deduction, will play against AEK with fans

PAOK finally avoided the three-point deduction for the postponement of recent derby clash against rivals Olympiacos at Toumpa Stadium of Thessaloniki.
Appeals Committee of the Hellenic Football Federation decided that Olympiacos won this away match for Super League's matchday 23 in cards (3-0), but the Greek Cup winners avoided the three-point deduction from the current championship and will also play with their supporters at Toumpa Stadium of Thessaloniki on Sunday's decisive derby clash against AEK, not behind closed doors as it was expected until Saturday.
