Olympiacos remains seeden in European qualifying rounds

Despite the fact that Olympiacos' presence in Champions League's group stage was disastrous by obtaining only one point, there is still the advantage of high ranking.
The current greek Super League SOUROTI champions consider to remain in the first 30 UEFA ranking, being now 27th while only Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao threaten him. Olympiacos capitalizes on the bonus given by UEFA to the teams competing in the competition from each country. Because of this he will be seeded in all qualifying rounds.
