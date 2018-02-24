Olympiacos remains seeden in European qualifying rounds

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Εξελίξεις στον ΠΑΟ - Τι έγινε με Κουρμπέλη, Ουζουνίδη - Ποιος «κρύβεται» πίσω από «επενδυτή»
Εξελίξεις στον ΠΑΟ - Τι έγινε με Κουρμπέλη, Ουζουνίδη - Ποιος «κρύβεται» πίσω από «επενδυτή»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 λεπτό πριν
Εξελίξεις στον ΠΑΟ - Τι έγινε με Κουρμπέλη, Ουζουνίδη - Ποιος «κρύβεται» πίσω από «επενδυτή»
Η μεγαλύτερη γιγαντοαφίσα παγκοσμίως ανήκει στο Ford Ecosport! (vid)
Η μεγαλύτερη γιγαντοαφίσα παγκοσμίως ανήκει στο Ford Ecosport! (vid)
ΝΕΑ AΓΟΡΑΣ
2 λεπτά πριν
Η μεγαλύτερη γιγαντοαφίσα παγκοσμίως ανήκει στο Ford Ecosport! (vid)
Βράνιες: «Όλοι μαζί μια γροθιά να βγούμε νικητές» (pic)
Βράνιες: «Όλοι μαζί μια γροθιά να βγούμε νικητές» (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
3 λεπτά πριν
Βράνιες: «Όλοι μαζί μια γροθιά να βγούμε νικητές» (pic)
Σου «καίει» το μυαλό: Αυτή είναι η Sci- Fi ταινιάρα που πρέπει ν' ανακαλύψεις! (pics)
Σου «καίει» το μυαλό: Αυτή είναι η Sci- Fi ταινιάρα που πρέπει ν' ανακαλύψεις! (pics)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
6 λεπτά πριν
Σου «καίει» το μυαλό: Αυτή είναι η Sci- Fi ταινιάρα που πρέπει ν' ανακαλύψεις! (pics)
Με Γιάννη και Ντέιβις οι καλύτερες φάσεις στο ΝΒΑ (vid)
Με Γιάννη και Ντέιβις οι καλύτερες φάσεις στο ΝΒΑ (vid)
NBA
9 λεπτά πριν
Με Γιάννη και Ντέιβις οι καλύτερες φάσεις στο ΝΒΑ (vid)
Στην λίστα της Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης ο Μιλίνκοβιτς-Σάβιτς
Στην λίστα της Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης ο Μιλίνκοβιτς-Σάβιτς
PRIMERA DIVISION
10 λεπτά πριν
Στην λίστα της Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης ο Μιλίνκοβιτς-Σάβιτς
Τραγωδία στην Εύβοια: 59χρονη νεκρή από την κακοκαιρία
Τραγωδία στην Εύβοια: 59χρονη νεκρή από την κακοκαιρία
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
17 λεπτά πριν
Τραγωδία στην Εύβοια: 59χρονη νεκρή από την κακοκαιρία
Μπακάκης: «Μας πεισμώνει ο αποκλεισμός, παιχνίδια που κρίνουν πρωταθλητή σε Τούμπα και Περιστέρι»
Μπακάκης: «Μας πεισμώνει ο αποκλεισμός, παιχνίδια που κρίνουν πρωταθλητή σε Τούμπα και Περιστέρι»
EUROPA LEAGUE
19 λεπτά πριν
Μπακάκης: «Μας πεισμώνει ο αποκλεισμός, παιχνίδια που κρίνουν πρωταθλητή σε Τούμπα και Περιστέρι»
Βέροια: Συναντήσεις με ΕΠΟ για δικαίωμα μεταγραφής των ποδοσφαιριστών
Βέροια: Συναντήσεις με ΕΠΟ για δικαίωμα μεταγραφής των ποδοσφαιριστών
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
26 λεπτά πριν
Βέροια: Συναντήσεις με ΕΠΟ για δικαίωμα μεταγραφής των ποδοσφαιριστών
Αγώνα δρόμου για Παρί οι Μόντριτς, Μαρσέλο και Κρόος
Αγώνα δρόμου για Παρί οι Μόντριτς, Μαρσέλο και Κρόος
PRIMERA DIVISION
32 λεπτά πριν
Αγώνα δρόμου για Παρί οι Μόντριτς, Μαρσέλο και Κρόος
«Ούτε... μισός πυρσός στο γήπεδο»
«Ούτε... μισός πυρσός στο γήπεδο»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
37 λεπτά πριν
«Ούτε... μισός πυρσός στο γήπεδο»
Συναγερμός για πτήση της Aegean προς Βιέννη που επέστρεψε στην Αθήνα
Συναγερμός για πτήση της Aegean προς Βιέννη που επέστρεψε στην Αθήνα
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
40 λεπτά πριν
Συναγερμός για πτήση της Aegean προς Βιέννη που επέστρεψε στην Αθήνα
Μάνατζερ Τσιγκρίνσκι: «Κοντά στην ανανέωση οι δύο πλευρές»
Μάνατζερ Τσιγκρίνσκι: «Κοντά στην ανανέωση οι δύο πλευρές»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
44 λεπτά πριν
Μάνατζερ Τσιγκρίνσκι: «Κοντά στην ανανέωση οι δύο πλευρές»
Επιβεβαίωση SDNA: Επιλήφθηκε η Πειθαρχική της Euroleague για το πανό στο ΣΕΦ (pic)
Επιβεβαίωση SDNA: Επιλήφθηκε η Πειθαρχική της Euroleague για το πανό στο ΣΕΦ (pic)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
49 λεπτά πριν
Επιβεβαίωση SDNA: Επιλήφθηκε η Πειθαρχική της Euroleague για το πανό στο ΣΕΦ (pic)
Γραμμένος: «Δεν μπήκαμε στην ΕΠΟ για τη νομή της εξουσίας, θα υπηρετήσουμε το ποδόσφαιρο»
Γραμμένος: «Δεν μπήκαμε στην ΕΠΟ για τη νομή της εξουσίας, θα υπηρετήσουμε το ποδόσφαιρο»
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
53 λεπτά πριν
Γραμμένος: «Δεν μπήκαμε στην ΕΠΟ για τη νομή της εξουσίας, θα υπηρετήσουμε το ποδόσφαιρο»
Άντρας χρησιμοποίησε ψάρι για να αυνανιστεί και κατέληξε στο νοσοκομείο (pics)
Άντρας χρησιμοποίησε ψάρι για να αυνανιστεί και κατέληξε στο νοσοκομείο (pics)
HOT
1 ώρα πριν
Άντρας χρησιμοποίησε ψάρι για να αυνανιστεί και κατέληξε στο νοσοκομείο (pics)
Επικός Πόποβιτς σε Μαλόουν: «Λες μα@@@@ες!» (vid)
Επικός Πόποβιτς σε Μαλόουν: «Λες μα@@@@ες!» (vid)
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Επικός Πόποβιτς σε Μαλόουν: «Λες μα@@@@ες!» (vid)
Τα καλύτερα του Χάρντεν κόντρα στους Τίμπεργουλβς (vid)
Τα καλύτερα του Χάρντεν κόντρα στους Τίμπεργουλβς (vid)
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Τα καλύτερα του Χάρντεν κόντρα στους Τίμπεργουλβς (vid)
Και η Γιουνάιτεντ και η Σίτι για τον Τόνι Κρόος
Και η Γιουνάιτεντ και η Σίτι για τον Τόνι Κρόος
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Και η Γιουνάιτεντ και η Σίτι για τον Τόνι Κρόος
ΑΕΚ: Γεμάτο απουσιολόγιο στην σημερινή προπόνηση
ΑΕΚ: Γεμάτο απουσιολόγιο στην σημερινή προπόνηση
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
ΑΕΚ: Γεμάτο απουσιολόγιο στην σημερινή προπόνηση
Dancing with the stars: Αποχώρησε η Χριστίνα Λαμπίρη! (vid)
Dancing with the stars: Αποχώρησε η Χριστίνα Λαμπίρη! (vid)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Dancing with the stars: Αποχώρησε η Χριστίνα Λαμπίρη! (vid)
Κλοπ: «Δεν έχουμε νέα για Μανέ»
Κλοπ: «Δεν έχουμε νέα για Μανέ»
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Κλοπ: «Δεν έχουμε νέα για Μανέ»
ΠΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ: «Σε αυτό το ταξίδι, είμαστε μαζί» (vid)
ΠΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ: «Σε αυτό το ταξίδι, είμαστε μαζί» (vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
ΠΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ: «Σε αυτό το ταξίδι, είμαστε μαζί» (vid)
Top-10 με... μαγεία Ολυμπιακού και Βέσελι! (vid)
Top-10 με... μαγεία Ολυμπιακού και Βέσελι! (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
Top-10 με... μαγεία Ολυμπιακού και Βέσελι! (vid)
Εξέγερση στις φυλακές Κορυδαλλού για τον Κωνσταντίνο Γιαγτζόγλου
Εξέγερση στις φυλακές Κορυδαλλού για τον Κωνσταντίνο Γιαγτζόγλου
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Εξέγερση στις φυλακές Κορυδαλλού για τον Κωνσταντίνο Γιαγτζόγλου
Τρομερές γκολάρες από... playstation στην 3η Εθνική Γαλλίας! (vid)
Τρομερές γκολάρες από... playstation στην 3η Εθνική Γαλλίας! (vid)
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Τρομερές γκολάρες από... playstation στην 3η Εθνική Γαλλίας! (vid)
Σφίγγει ο κλοιός για τον Άρη
Σφίγγει ο κλοιός για τον Άρη
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Σφίγγει ο κλοιός για τον Άρη
Ρονάλντο και Μπέιλ κάνουν... κολπάκια στην προπόνηση της Ρεάλ (vid)
Ρονάλντο και Μπέιλ κάνουν... κολπάκια στην προπόνηση της Ρεάλ (vid)
PRIMERA DIVISION
1 ώρα πριν
Ρονάλντο και Μπέιλ κάνουν... κολπάκια στην προπόνηση της Ρεάλ (vid)
DWTS: Η Βαλαβάνη «ντύθηκε» Φουρέιρα και μας χάρισε έναν... καυτό χορό! (vid)
DWTS: Η Βαλαβάνη «ντύθηκε» Φουρέιρα και μας χάρισε έναν... καυτό χορό! (vid)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
DWTS: Η Βαλαβάνη «ντύθηκε» Φουρέιρα και μας χάρισε έναν... καυτό χορό! (vid)
Γιάννης: «Αποδείξαμε πως μπορούμε να νικήσουμε την καλύτερη ομάδα της Ανατολής» (vid)
Γιάννης: «Αποδείξαμε πως μπορούμε να νικήσουμε την καλύτερη ομάδα της Ανατολής» (vid)
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Γιάννης: «Αποδείξαμε πως μπορούμε να νικήσουμε την καλύτερη ομάδα της Ανατολής» (vid)
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Olympiacos remains seeden in European qualifying rounds

24 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 13:00
Olympiacos remains seeden in European qualifying rounds

Despite the fact that Olympiacos' presence in Champions League's group stage was disastrous by obtaining only one point, there is still the advantage of high ranking.

The current greek Super League SOUROTI champions consider to remain in the first 30 UEFA ranking, being now 27th while only Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao threaten him. Olympiacos capitalizes on the bonus given by UEFA to the teams competing in the competition from each country. Because of this he will be seeded in all qualifying rounds.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Foreign clubs eyeing Chygrynskiy
Foreign clubs eyeing Chygrynskiy
Dmytro Anatoliyovych Chygrynskiy has been an excellent professional the current season and through...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 50 λεπτά πριν
Foreign clubs eyeing Chygrynskiy
Lamia: Wanderson commit misconduct
Lamia: Wanderson commit misconduct
Wanderson Costa Viana behaved inappropriately for second time the current season and Babis Tennes...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
4 ώρες 20 λεπτά πριν
Lamia: Wanderson commit misconduct
Panathinaikos' players consider strike
Panathinaikos' players consider strike
After the harsh announcement by the footballers of financially struggling Panathinaikos there is a...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
5 ώρες 50 λεπτά πριν
Panathinaikos' players consider strike
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Olympiacos remains seeden in European qualifying rounds
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’