Foreign clubs eyeing Chygrynskiy

Dmytro Anatoliyovych Chygrynskiy has been an excellent professional the current season and through his performances he gained interest from teams abroad.
The 31-year-old Ukrainian and former player of FC Shakhtar Donetsk, Metalurh Zaporizhya, Barcelona (2009-10), Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk has been a fundamental member for AEK and will become free agent the forthcoming summer. Because of this reason many foreign clubs evaluete his case, according to greek newspaper «Ώρα των σπορ».
