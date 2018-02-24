© SPORTSDNA 2018
Foreign clubs eyeing Chygrynskiy

24 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 12:00
Foreign clubs eyeing Chygrynskiy

Dmytro Anatoliyovych Chygrynskiy has been an excellent professional the current season and through his performances he gained interest from teams abroad.

The 31-year-old Ukrainian and former player of FC Shakhtar Donetsk, Metalurh Zaporizhya, Barcelona (2009-10), Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk has been a fundamental member for AEK and will become free agent the forthcoming summer. Because of this reason many foreign clubs evaluete his case, according to greek newspaper «Ώρα των σπορ».

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Olympiacos remains seeden in European qualifying rounds
Olympiacos remains seeden in European qualifying rounds
Despite the fact that Olympiacos' presence in Champions League's group stage was disastrous by...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
27 λεπτά 57 δευτ. πριν
Olympiacos remains seeden in European qualifying rounds
Lamia: Wanderson commit misconduct
Lamia: Wanderson commit misconduct
Wanderson Costa Viana behaved inappropriately for second time the current season and Babis Tennes...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 57 λεπτά πριν
Lamia: Wanderson commit misconduct
Panathinaikos' players consider strike
Panathinaikos' players consider strike
After the harsh announcement by the footballers of financially struggling Panathinaikos there is a...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
5 ώρες 27 λεπτά πριν
Panathinaikos' players consider strike
