Olympiacos BC to make changes after Greek Cup final defeat

The administration of Olympiacos BC is considering to make some squad changes, after 88-83 loss against AEK BC at 2017-18 Greek Cup final on Saturday.
Experienced head coach Giannis Sfairopoulos will most likely remain on the bench of historic Piraeus club, but the directors of the Reds are planning to replace 32-year-old combo guard Brian Lloyd Roberts and 27-year-old small forward Keith Hollis Thompson, in order to sign at least one quality American ahead of the second half of 2017-18 season.
