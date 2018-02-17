Olympiacos BC to make changes after Greek Cup final defeat

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Ρεάλ-Μπάρτσα στον τελικό!
Ρεάλ-Μπάρτσα στον τελικό!
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
16 λεπτά πριν
Ρεάλ-Μπάρτσα στον τελικό!
Αντετοκούνμπο: «Αν δεν έπαιζα μπάσκετ, θα ήμουν σεκιούριτι σε κλαμπ»
Αντετοκούνμπο: «Αν δεν έπαιζα μπάσκετ, θα ήμουν σεκιούριτι σε κλαμπ»
NBA
34 λεπτά πριν
Αντετοκούνμπο: «Αν δεν έπαιζα μπάσκετ, θα ήμουν σεκιούριτι σε κλαμπ»
AEKτζίδικο πάρτι στους δρόμους της Νέας Φιλαδέλφειας! (vids)
AEKτζίδικο πάρτι στους δρόμους της Νέας Φιλαδέλφειας! (vids)
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ ΑΝΔΡΩΝ
41 λεπτά πριν
AEKτζίδικο πάρτι στους δρόμους της Νέας Φιλαδέλφειας! (vids)
Γ.Σαββίδης για Λουτσέσκου: «Ευχαριστούμε για όλα, αξίζεις το νταμπλ» (pic)
Γ.Σαββίδης για Λουτσέσκου: «Ευχαριστούμε για όλα, αξίζεις το νταμπλ» (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
58 λεπτά πριν
Γ.Σαββίδης για Λουτσέσκου: «Ευχαριστούμε για όλα, αξίζεις το νταμπλ» (pic)
Κάνιας: «Μεγάλη μέρα για τον Λουτσέσκου, συνεχίζουμε το σερί μας»
Κάνιας: «Μεγάλη μέρα για τον Λουτσέσκου, συνεχίζουμε το σερί μας»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:56
Κάνιας: «Μεγάλη μέρα για τον Λουτσέσκου, συνεχίζουμε το σερί μας»
Τον ρυθμό τον δίνει ο Λουτσέσκου
Τον ρυθμό τον δίνει ο Λουτσέσκου
ΣΤΑΥΡΟΣ ΚΟΛΚΑΣ
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:46
Τον ρυθμό τον δίνει ο Λουτσέσκου
Μάλαγα - Βαλένθια 1-2 (vid)
Οι «νυχτερίδες» ήπιαν στο τέλος το αίμα της Μάλαγα! (vid)
PRIMERA DIVISION
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:41
Μάλαγα - Βαλένθια 1-2 (vid)
Το ασυγκράτητο στήθος της Αλεξάνδρας Παναγιώταρου... ξέφυγε! (pics)
Το ασυγκράτητο στήθος της Αλεξάνδρας Παναγιώταρου... ξέφυγε! (pics)
LIFE STYLE
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:39
Το ασυγκράτητο στήθος της Αλεξάνδρας Παναγιώταρου... ξέφυγε! (pics)
Τζένοα - Ίντερ 2-0
Δεν σηκώνει κεφάλι η Ίντερ, «σφαλιάρα» και από τον... Χίλιεμαρκ!
SERIE A
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:38
Τζένοα - Ίντερ 2-0
Κάναντι: «Κυριαρχήσαμε στον αγωνιστικό χώρο στο δεύτερο ημίχρονο»
Κάναντι: «Κυριαρχήσαμε στον αγωνιστικό χώρο στο δεύτερο ημίχρονο»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:35
Κάναντι: «Κυριαρχήσαμε στον αγωνιστικό χώρο στο δεύτερο ημίχρονο»
Πασχαλάκης: «Διαχειριστήκαμε έξυπνα το ματς με την Λαμία, γρήγορο γκολ με τον Ολυμπιακό»
Πασχαλάκης: «Διαχειριστήκαμε έξυπνα το ματς με την Λαμία, γρήγορο γκολ με τον Ολυμπιακό»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:31
Πασχαλάκης: «Διαχειριστήκαμε έξυπνα το ματς με την Λαμία, γρήγορο γκολ με τον Ολυμπιακό»
Γιατί απαγορεύεται να ξαναγεμίζουμε τα πλαστικά μπουκάλια του νερού;
Γιατί απαγορεύεται να ξαναγεμίζουμε τα πλαστικά μπουκάλια του νερού;
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:30
Γιατί απαγορεύεται να ξαναγεμίζουμε τα πλαστικά μπουκάλια του νερού;
Ελλάδα - Μάλτα 20-2
Χωρίς πρόβλημα η Εθνική ανδρών
ΠΟΛΟ
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:26
Ελλάδα - Μάλτα 20-2
ΗΠΑ: Ο μακελάρης της Φλόριντα ήταν στο «μικροσκόπιο» των αρχών από το 2016
ΗΠΑ: Ο μακελάρης της Φλόριντα ήταν στο «μικροσκόπιο» των αρχών από το 2016
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:20
ΗΠΑ: Ο μακελάρης της Φλόριντα ήταν στο «μικροσκόπιο» των αρχών από το 2016
Τρένο χωρίς στάση ο Ολυμπιακός
Τρένο χωρίς στάση ο Ολυμπιακός
Α1 ΓΥΝΑΙΚΩΝ
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:10
Τρένο χωρίς στάση ο Ολυμπιακός
Ο Καρέλης κάρφωσε την Μπριζ! (vid)
Ο Καρέλης κάρφωσε την Μπριζ! (vid)
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:08
Ο Καρέλης κάρφωσε την Μπριζ! (vid)
Η αφιέρωση του Μαυροειδή στον Αγγελόπουλο: «Το πρώτο γι αυτόν» (pic)
Η αφιέρωση του Μαυροειδή στον Αγγελόπουλο: «Το πρώτο γι αυτόν» (pic)
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ ΑΝΔΡΩΝ
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:06
Η αφιέρωση του Μαυροειδή στον Αγγελόπουλο: «Το πρώτο γι αυτόν» (pic)
Νίκη Αιγινίου - Κηφισιά 3-1
Με όπλο το μπλοκ η Νίκη Αιγινίου
VOLLEY LEAGUE
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:59
Νίκη Αιγινίου - Κηφισιά 3-1
Είδαν τον ΠΑΟΚ από το δάσος (pic)
Είδαν τον ΠΑΟΚ από το δάσος (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:59
Είδαν τον ΠΑΟΚ από το δάσος (pic)
Φοβερή ατάκα για Σπυροπούλου: «Γι' αυτό αναγκάστηκε να μπει στο Survivor!»
Φοβερή ατάκα για Σπυροπούλου: «Γι' αυτό αναγκάστηκε να μπει στο Survivor!»
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:57
Φοβερή ατάκα για Σπυροπούλου: «Γι' αυτό αναγκάστηκε να μπει στο Survivor!»
Εύκολα στον τελικό του Κυπέλλου Γερμανίας Μπάγερν και Άλμπα
Εύκολα στον τελικό του Κυπέλλου Γερμανίας Μπάγερν και Άλμπα
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:52
Εύκολα στον τελικό του Κυπέλλου Γερμανίας Μπάγερν και Άλμπα
Γκολ στην Ευρώπη μετά από έναν χρόνο για τον Ιντέγε (vid)
Γκολ στην Ευρώπη μετά από έναν χρόνο για τον Ιντέγε (vid)
PRIMERA DIVISION
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:50
Γκολ στην Ευρώπη μετά από έναν χρόνο για τον Ιντέγε (vid)
Καλύτερος ο καιρός την Κυριακή -Ανοδος της θερμοκρασίας
Καλύτερος ο καιρός την Κυριακή -Ανοδος της θερμοκρασίας
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:48
Καλύτερος ο καιρός την Κυριακή -Ανοδος της θερμοκρασίας
Αδιανόητο αυτογκόλ από τον Ρανόκια της Ίντερ! (vid)
Αδιανόητο αυτογκόλ από τον Ρανόκια της Ίντερ! (vid)
SERIE A
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:40
Αδιανόητο αυτογκόλ από τον Ρανόκια της Ίντερ! (vid)
Άνετες νίκες για Ολυμπιακό/όμιλο Ξυνή, Διομήδη
Άνετες νίκες για Ολυμπιακό/όμιλο Ξυνή, Διομήδη
ΧΑΝΤΜΠΟΛ
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:39
Άνετες νίκες για Ολυμπιακό/όμιλο Ξυνή, Διομήδη
Στο ΟΑΚΑ αύριο οι κυπελλούχοι Ελλάδας!
Στο ΟΑΚΑ αύριο οι κυπελλούχοι Ελλάδας!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:39
Στο ΟΑΚΑ αύριο οι κυπελλούχοι Ελλάδας!
Λουτσέσκου: «Και το ντέρμπι με τον Ολυμπιακό δίνει τρεις βαθμούς όπως όλα τα παιχνίδια»
Λουτσέσκου: «Και το ντέρμπι με τον Ολυμπιακό δίνει τρεις βαθμούς όπως όλα τα παιχνίδια»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:35
Λουτσέσκου: «Και το ντέρμπι με τον Ολυμπιακό δίνει τρεις βαθμούς όπως όλα τα παιχνίδια»
«Ασπρόμαυρο» πάρτυ στα αποδυτήρια για χάρη του Λουτσέσκου (vid)
«Ασπρόμαυρο» πάρτυ στα αποδυτήρια για χάρη του Λουτσέσκου (vid)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:34
«Ασπρόμαυρο» πάρτυ στα αποδυτήρια για χάρη του Λουτσέσκου (vid)
Η ΑΕΚ πέταγε φωτιές, ο Ολυμπιακός χαρταετό!
Η ΑΕΚ πέταγε φωτιές, ο Ολυμπιακός χαρταετό!
ΤΟΛΗΣ ΚΟΤΖΙΑΣ
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:33
Η ΑΕΚ πέταγε φωτιές, ο Ολυμπιακός χαρταετό!
Επιστρέφει στην Αθήνα με... υποδοχή η ΑΕΚ
Επιστρέφει στην Αθήνα με... υποδοχή η ΑΕΚ
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ ΑΝΔΡΩΝ
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:33
Επιστρέφει στην Αθήνα με... υποδοχή η ΑΕΚ
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Olympiacos BC to make changes after Greek Cup final defeat

17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:00
Olympiacos BC to make changes after Greek Cup final defeat

The administration of Olympiacos BC is considering to make some squad changes, after 88-83 loss against AEK BC at 2017-18 Greek Cup final on Saturday.

Experienced head coach Giannis Sfairopoulos will most likely remain on the bench of historic Piraeus club, but the directors of the Reds are planning to replace 32-year-old combo guard Brian Lloyd Roberts and 27-year-old small forward Keith Hollis Thompson, in order to sign at least one quality American ahead of the second half of 2017-18 season.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

PAOK leave Lamia victorious and maintain winning streak
PAOK leave Lamia victorious and maintain winning streak
6th consecutive away victory after a solid performance for PAOK at 2017-18 Super League, 2-0...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 21:30
PAOK leave Lamia victorious and maintain winning streak
Dimitris Chatziisaias late goal seals Atromitos victory over Asteras Tripolis
Dimitris Chatziisaias late goal seals Atromitos victory over Asteras Tripolis
Thanks to a late goal by central defender Dimitris Chatziisaias in the additional time (90+1'),...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 19:30
Dimitris Chatziisaias late goal seals Atromitos victory over Asteras Tripolis
AEK BC beat Olympiacos BC to win the Greek Cup after 17 years (vid)
AEK BC beat Olympiacos BC to win the Greek Cup after 17 years (vid)
For the first time since 2000-01 season, AEK BC won the Greek Cup, beating 88-83 Olympiacos BC...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
17 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 19:15
AEK BC beat Olympiacos BC to win the Greek Cup after 17 years (vid)
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Olympiacos BC to make changes after Greek Cup final defeat
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’