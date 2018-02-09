Olympiacos BC beat Real Madrid on the road after thrilling encounter

© SPORTSDNA 2018
Ανσαριφάρντ: «Είμαστε αποφασισμένοι και ενωμένοι»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
2 λεπτά πριν
Αθλέτικ Μπιλμπάο - Λας Πάλμας 0-0
Αθλέτικ... έχουμε πρόβλημα
PRIMERA DIVISION
5 λεπτά πριν
Σφαιρόπουλος: «Η άμυνα έφερε τη νίκη»
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
7 λεπτά πριν
Αγγελόπουλος: «Ο Ολυμπιακός δεν διοικείται από το facebook»
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
12 λεπτά πριν
Πρίντεζης: «Αδικούσαμε τους εαυτούς μας, τα κεφάλια κάτω απ' όλους»
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
12 λεπτά πριν
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
12 λεπτά πριν
Τόμιτς: «Αυτό σημαίνει ομάδα»
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
15 λεπτά πριν
Σεντ Ετιέν - Μαρσέιγ 2-2
LIGUE 1
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:52
Φιορεντίνα - Γιουβέντους 0-2 (vid)
SERIE A
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:45
Δεύτερη φορά άποντος στην Euroleague ο Σπανούλης
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:42
MVP της αγωνιστικής στην Euroleague ο... διαστημικός Βέσελι!
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:41
Η Βαλέρια Χοψονίδου είναι πιο εντυπωσιακή από την αδερφή της (pics)
LIFE STYLE
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:41
Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης - Ολυμπιακός 79-80
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:41
Πρέπει ή δεν πρέπει να βάζεις αποσμητικό πριν την προπόνηση;
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:30
Λειψία - Άουγκσμπουργκ 2-0
BUNDESLIGA
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:22
Επανεκλογή Διακοφώτη και Γαβριηλίδη σε Δωδεκάνησα και Θράκη
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:18
Ουίλτζερ at the buzzer για τον Ολυμπιακό! (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:16
Σεισμός στην Κεφαλονιά
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:06
Ανακοίνωσε τα τηλεοπτικά από την 18η μέχρι την 20η αγωνιστική η Football League
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:01
Έκανε like σε βίντεο πορνογραφικού περιεχομένου και έμεινε χωρίς δουλειά
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:00
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:00
Αυτοπροσώπως στην ΚΕΔ την Δευτέρα ο Μελισσανίδης
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:00
MasterChef: Κοντιζάς, Ιωαννίδης και Κουτσόπουλος με νέα εκπομπή!
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:59
Εκοψαν την πίτα τους οι παλαίμαχοι καλαθοσφαιριστές του Αρη (pics)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:54
Το απίθανο καλάθι του Ντόντσιτς που δεν μέτρησε (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:53
Μπαρτζώκας: «Να ρωτήσετε τον Σάρας τι μου είπε...» (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:51
Αποχαιρετά την Ατλάντα ο Μπελινέλι
NBA
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:45
«Επώνυμη κυρία άφησε 1.700 ευρώ πουρμπουάρ σε γνωστό εστιατόριο»
LIFE STYLE
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:40
Ομπράντοβιτς: «Αγαπώ τον Παναθηναϊκό, δεν υπάρχει Euroleague χωρίς αυτόν»
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:39
Ένταση ανάμεσα σε Σάρας και Μπαρτζώκα (pic)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:34
Γι' αυτό «τρελάθηκε» ο Μαρινάκης και τον διώχνει - Τι γίνεται στα αποδυτήρια και τα «παλτά»
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:30
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:30
Στην Λας Πάλμας ο Ίμοχ Εζέκιελ (pic)
PRIMERA DIVISION
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:30
Olympiacos BC beat Real Madrid on the road after thrilling encounter
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:40

9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:40
After a thrilling encounter, Olympiacos BC won 80-79 against Real Madrid on the road, in spite of 27 points scored by Slovenian super star Luka Dončić.

Experienced power forward Giorgos Printezis (21 points, 6 rebounds), Canadian international Kyle Gregory Wiltjer (12 points) and Latvian combo guard Jānis Strēlnieks (11 points, 7 assists) were the best performers of the Reds (current Euroleague record: 15 victories - 7 losses) at this away clash against the Spanish giants on Friday night.

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Helder Lopes and Andre Simoes knocked out of AEK -Asteras Tripolis clash
Experienced Portuguese left defender of AEK, Hélder Filipe Oliveira Lopes, will miss the upcoming...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 22:14
"Giannis Alafouzos intended to pay 4 million euros for Panathinaikos"
According to his assistants, Giannis Alafouzos is intended to pay four million euros for...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 21:00
Mike James: "It was my decision to leave NBA for Panathinaikos BC"
American point guard Mike James confirmed via his Instagram account that it was his personal...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
9 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 20:00
