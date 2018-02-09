Olympiacos BC beat Real Madrid on the road after thrilling encounter

After a thrilling encounter, Olympiacos BC won 80-79 against Real Madrid on the road, in spite of 27 points scored by Slovenian super star Luka Dončić.
Experienced power forward Giorgos Printezis (21 points, 6 rebounds), Canadian international Kyle Gregory Wiltjer (12 points) and Latvian combo guard Jānis Strēlnieks (11 points, 7 assists) were the best performers of the Reds (current Euroleague record: 15 victories - 7 losses) at this away clash against the Spanish giants on Friday night.
