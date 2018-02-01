© SPORTSDNA 2018
Olympiacos BC crash Fenerbahce SK at Piraeus

1 Φεβρουαρίου 2018, 23:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 28 λεπτά πριν
Olympiacos BC crash Fenerbahce SK at Piraeus

After an amazing performance, Olympiacos BC won 95-70 against 2017-18 Euroleague champions Fenerbahce SK at "Peace and Friendship Stadium" of Piraeus.

Janis Strelnieks (19 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists), Vasilis Spanoulis (19 points, 3 assists), Giorgos Printezis (12 points, 7 rebounds) and Jamel McLean (12 points, 6 rebounds) were the best performers of the Reds at this home clash against the ambitious Turkish club (Bobby Dixon, 24 points) of Serbian head coach Željko Obradović.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

HNK Rijeka still eyeing Marin Leovac
HNK Rijeka still eyeing Marin Leovac
It seems that the administration of HNK Rijeka is still interested in signing experienced Croatian...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 30 λεπτά πριν
HNK Rijeka still eyeing Marin Leovac
AEK BC in contract talks with Jordan Crawford (vid)
AEK BC in contract talks with Jordan Crawford (vid)
The administration of AEK BC is in advanced contract talks with experienced American shooting guard...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
4 ώρες 30 λεπτά πριν
AEK BC in contract talks with Jordan Crawford (vid)
Olympiacos ask for the replacement of referees Papapetrou and Sidiropoulos
Olympiacos ask for the replacement of referees Papapetrou and Sidiropoulos
Olympiacos officially asked for the replacement of home derby clash against AEK on Sunday referees,...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
6 ώρες 30 λεπτά πριν
Olympiacos ask for the replacement of referees Papapetrou and Sidiropoulos
