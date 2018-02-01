Olympiacos BC crash Fenerbahce SK at Piraeus

After an amazing performance, Olympiacos BC won 95-70 against 2017-18 Euroleague champions Fenerbahce SK at "Peace and Friendship Stadium" of Piraeus.
Janis Strelnieks (19 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists), Vasilis Spanoulis (19 points, 3 assists), Giorgos Printezis (12 points, 7 rebounds) and Jamel McLean (12 points, 6 rebounds) were the best performers of the Reds at this home clash against the ambitious Turkish club (Bobby Dixon, 24 points) of Serbian head coach Željko Obradović.
