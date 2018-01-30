© SPORTSDNA 2018
PAOK monitoring Thibault Moulin and Tomáš Souček

30 Ιανουαρίου 2018, 22:00
PAOK monitoring Thibault Moulin and Tomáš Souček

The directors of PAOK are currently searching the market, in order to find the replacement of Bosnian international defensive midfielder Gojko Cimirot.

The Greek Cup winners are monitoring the cases of Legia Warsaw's 28-year-old Frenchman and former player of Stade Malherbe Caen (2010-13), LB Châteauroux, Clermont Foot, Waasland-Beveren, Thibault Moulin and FC Slovan Liberec's 23-year-old Czech international and former player of FK Viktoria Žižkov, FC Slovan Liberec Tomáš Souček.

  • Dislikes0

