Panathinaikos Superfoods shuts down Olympiacos

Δανεικός στη Γουότφορντ ο Ντεουλοφέου!
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 λεπτό πριν
Τι πραγματικά συνέβη: Η απόλυση της Αραβανή από τον ALPHA και το «άδειασμα» της Σπυροπούλου (Vid)
MEDIA
4 λεπτά πριν
Πρίντεζης: «Να κάνουν καλύτερα τη δουλειά τους οι διαιτητές»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
5 λεπτά πριν
Με «61» έχει... River(s) πάρτι
ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΚΟΝΤΟΣ
8 λεπτά πριν
Μήνυμα επιστροφής από Τσόσιτς (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
10 λεπτά πριν
Την Τρίτη στην Αθήνα ο Νίμιτς - Διαδοχικές συναντήσεις με Κοτζιά και Κουμουτσάκο
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
13 λεπτά πριν
Η στιγμή της βραδιάς: Ο Πρίντεζης με φίλους του Παναθηναϊκού (pic)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
14 λεπτά πριν
Το σερί Πασκουάλ και Παναθηναϊκού συνεχίζεται (pic)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
16 λεπτά πριν
Χωρίς δύο στην Θεσσαλονίκη ο ΑΟΧ Κισσαμικός
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
18 λεπτά πριν
Η αγκαλιά Σπανούλη-Λοτζέσκι (pic)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
21 λεπτά πριν
«Δανεικός στην Παρτιζάν ο Ζντιέλαρ»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
22 λεπτά πριν
Ερωτική Σελήνη 29-1-2018
ΖΩΔΙΑ
24 λεπτά πριν
Χωρίς ντέρμπι ο πέμπτος γύρος του Κυπέλλου Αγγλίας
THE FA CUP
25 λεπτά πριν
Η Αγκυρα οξύνει τους τόνους και εντείνει τις προκλήσεις
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
29 λεπτά πριν
Πασκουάλ: «Το αξίζαμε, έχω κουραστεί να απαντάω σε τέτοιες ερωτήσεις»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
37 λεπτά πριν
Συμμετέχει στις προπονήσεις της Παναχαϊκής ο Πλέγας
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
39 λεπτά πριν
Το μήνυμα του Τσίμιροτ στον ΠΑΟΚ (pic)
ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ
39 λεπτά πριν
Παπανικολάου: «Παίζουν με τη νοημοσύνη μας» (vid)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
42 λεπτά πριν
Πάει στην Γουέστ Μπρομ ο Στάριτζ
PREMIER LEAGUE
45 λεπτά πριν
Μάτος: «Μακάρι να μην το είχα πάρει αυτό το βραβείο»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
50 λεπτά πριν
Ρίβερς: «Ήμουν πνευματικά έτοιμος»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
56 λεπτά πριν
Οι νικητές στα βραβεία του ΠΣΑΠ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
58 λεπτά πριν
Φωτιά η νέα ημίγυμνη λήψη της Μαριάννας Καλλέργη (pics)
HOT
1 ώρα πριν
Πικάρισμα Λοτζέσκι σε Ολυμπιακό: «3-0» (pic)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Πολυτιμότερος της αγωνιστικής στην Stoiximan.gr Basket League ο Κράβιτς
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Βουγιούκας: «Στο τέλος παίξαμε εξαιρετική άμυνα...»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Συγχαρητήρια από Γιαννακόπουλο στα αποδυτήρια
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Περήφανος ο Αντετοκούνμπο για τη νίκη του Παναθηναϊκού (pic)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Κορυφαίος προπονητής της χρονιάς ο Ίβιτς
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Αφιερωμένη στη γυναικεία ομάδα η «πράσινη» νίκη
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Panathinaikos Superfoods shuts down Olympiacos

29 Ιανουαρίου 2018, 21:37
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 46 λεπτά πριν
Panathinaikos Superfoods shuts down Olympiacos

Panathinaikos Superfoods kept Olympiacos BC to merely 29 points in the second half to ultimately win the Greek League derby of the “eternal rivals” 68 – 61 and remain unbeaten in the championship.

While KC Rivers notched game-high 16 points and Lukas Lekavicious 12, the offensive x-factor for Panathinaikos in the last quarter was 21-year-old Greek forward Dinos Mitoglou who dropped 7 points in 8 minutes of the final quarter. 

For Olympiacos, Giorgos Printezis posted a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds and Kostas Papanikolaou dropped 11 points.

