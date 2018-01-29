Panathinaikos Superfoods shuts down Olympiacos

Panathinaikos Superfoods kept Olympiacos BC to merely 29 points in the second half to ultimately win the Greek League derby of the “eternal rivals” 68 – 61 and remain unbeaten in the championship.
While KC Rivers notched game-high 16 points and Lukas Lekavicious 12, the offensive x-factor for Panathinaikos in the last quarter was 21-year-old Greek forward Dinos Mitoglou who dropped 7 points in 8 minutes of the final quarter.
For Olympiacos, Giorgos Printezis posted a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds and Kostas Papanikolaou dropped 11 points.
