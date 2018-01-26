KK Crvena zvezda stun Olympiacos BC at Belgrade

Fifth consecutive away defeat for Olympiacos BC at Euroleague, since KK Crvena zvezda won 89-78 against the ambitious Reds on Friday night at Belgrade.
Jamaican-Canadian point guard of the home side, Dylan Jonathan Ennis, was the top scorer of the match with 21 points, while experienced guards Vasilis Spanoulis (16 points, 3 assists) and Brian Lloyd Roberts (14 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists) were the best performers of head coach Giannis Sfairopoulos' team at this away clash.
