Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Nations League's draw is scheduled today

24 Ιανουαρίου 2018, 09:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 12 λεπτά πριν
Nations League's draw is scheduled today

In the Conference Centre SwissTech based in Lausanne is scheduled to take part the Nations League's draw.

The new european competition will be consisted of 55 national teams, divided into four divisions according to their UEFA national team coefficients after the conclusion of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Teams will compete to become the UEFA Nations League champions while trying to qualify for the UEFA European Championship.

League A (four groups of three): Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands

League B (four groups of three): Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey

League C (one group of three, three groups of four): Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania

League D (four groups of four): Azerbaijan, FYR Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

