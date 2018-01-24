Nations League's draw is scheduled today

The new european competition will be consisted of 55 national teams, divided into four divisions according to their UEFA national team coefficients after the conclusion of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Teams will compete to become the UEFA Nations League champions while trying to qualify for the UEFA European Championship.
League A (four groups of three): Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands
League B (four groups of three): Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey
League C (one group of three, three groups of four): Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania
League D (four groups of four): Azerbaijan, FYR Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar
