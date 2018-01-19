© SPORTSDNA 2018
Humiliating: Panathinaikos officials willing to send Moledo to Olympiacos on loan

19 Ιανουαρίου 2018, 20:15
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 λεπτό πριν
According to SDNA's exclusive information, there were some top-level officials of Panathinaikos intended to send Rodrigo Moledo to Olympiacos on loan!

A lawyer cooperating with the Reds informed the experienced Brazilian central defender that Olympiacos were willing to pay 500.000 euros plus 27-year-old striker Tasos Karamanos, paid in full until the end of 2017-18 season, along with 700.000 euros to 30-year-old former international practically for the next four months and 15-18 matches at the domestic competitions, in order to secure his signing, with owner and former president of Panathinaikos, Giannis Alafouzos, along with some of Athens club's top-level officials, were intended to take into consideration, something really humiliating for the historic Greens...

Angelopoulos brothers frustrated with Olympiacos BC players and head coach
Angelopoulos brothers frustrated with Olympiacos BC players and head coach
The owners of Olympiacos BC, Giorgos and Panagiotis Angelopoulos, attended Friday's training of the...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 27 λεπτά πριν
Angelopoulos brothers frustrated with Olympiacos BC players and head coach
Panathinaikos - Sport Club Internacional deal for Moledo close to completion
Panathinaikos - Sport Club Internacional deal for Moledo close to completion
Panathinaikos and Sport Club Internacional are close to agreeing terms over deal about experienced...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 27 λεπτά πριν
Panathinaikos - Sport Club Internacional deal for Moledo close to completion
SDNA's exclusive: Kostas Sloukas will baptize Bryant Dunston (vid)
SDNA's exclusive: Kostas Sloukas will baptize Bryant Dunston (vid)
According to SDNA's exclusive information, Greek international Kostas Sloukas will baptize...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
4 ώρες 27 λεπτά πριν
SDNA's exclusive: Kostas Sloukas will baptize Bryant Dunston (vid)
