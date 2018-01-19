Humiliating: Panathinaikos officials willing to send Moledo to Olympiacos on loan

According to SDNA's exclusive information, there were some top-level officials of Panathinaikos intended to send Rodrigo Moledo to Olympiacos on loan!
A lawyer cooperating with the Reds informed the experienced Brazilian central defender that Olympiacos were willing to pay 500.000 euros plus 27-year-old striker Tasos Karamanos, paid in full until the end of 2017-18 season, along with 700.000 euros to 30-year-old former international practically for the next four months and 15-18 matches at the domestic competitions, in order to secure his signing, with owner and former president of Panathinaikos, Giannis Alafouzos, along with some of Athens club's top-level officials, were intended to take into consideration, something really humiliating for the historic Greens...
