Dimitris Giannakopoulos' statement against refereeing in 2017-18 Euroleague

18 Ιανουαρίου 2018, 20:30
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 2 λεπτά πριν
Dimitris Giannakopoulos' statement against refereeing in 2017-18 Euroleague

With an official statement, owner of Panathinaikos BC, Dimitris Giannakopoulos, blasted referee decisions against his team at 2017-18 Euroleague games.

"Basketball, especially at recent years, is unfortunately more and more based at what we call physical game. It is completely normal watching referees missing some incidents. However, my main concern is that they are constantly and repeatedly missing them against Panathinaikos BC. I am totally sure that the top-level officials of Euroleague will start worry for that and afterwards they will exemplary punish those responsible for the repeated injustice against Panathinaikos BC", said the Greek businessman.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Vinícius Freitas released from AEK
Vinícius Freitas released from AEK
AEK officially announced on Thursday the termination of Brazilian defender Vinícius de Freitas...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
44 λεπτά 47 δευτ. πριν
Vinícius Freitas released from AEK
Matt Lojeski will miss Panathinaikos BC - CSKA Moscow clash
Matt Lojeski will miss Panathinaikos BC - CSKA Moscow clash
Experienced Belgian small forward of Panathinaikos BC, Matt Lojeski, will miss the upcoming...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 44 λεπτά πριν
Matt Lojeski will miss Panathinaikos BC - CSKA Moscow clash
Croatian goalkeeper Ivica Ivušić signs contract with Olympiacos
Croatian goalkeeper Ivica Ivušić signs contract with Olympiacos
Olympiacos officially announced on Thursday the signing of 23-year-old Croatian international...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 44 λεπτά πριν
Croatian goalkeeper Ivica Ivušić signs contract with Olympiacos
