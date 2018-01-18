Dimitris Giannakopoulos' statement against refereeing in 2017-18 Euroleague

With an official statement, owner of Panathinaikos BC, Dimitris Giannakopoulos, blasted referee decisions against his team at 2017-18 Euroleague games.
"Basketball, especially at recent years, is unfortunately more and more based at what we call physical game. It is completely normal watching referees missing some incidents. However, my main concern is that they are constantly and repeatedly missing them against Panathinaikos BC. I am totally sure that the top-level officials of Euroleague will start worry for that and afterwards they will exemplary punish those responsible for the repeated injustice against Panathinaikos BC", said the Greek businessman.
