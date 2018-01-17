Kostas Stafylidis set to join Stoke City on loan (pic)

© SPORTSDNA 2018
Απρόοπτο με Τζέιμς στην Πολωνία για την ΑΕΚ
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
34 δευτ. πριν
ΤΣΣΚΑ Μόσχας - Αναντολού Εφές 110-79
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
4 λεπτά πριν
Ξεκινάει συζητήσεις με Ουμτιτί η Μπαρτσελόνα... λόγω Σίτι
PRIMERA DIVISION
6 λεπτά πριν
«Πρώτη» για Εντελίνο στον ΠΑΣ
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
7 λεπτά πριν
«Τρελό» μακρινό τρίποντο από τον Σίμον (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
11 λεπτά πριν
Νέα πρωθυπουργός της Ρουμανίας διορίστηκε η ευρωβουλευτής Βιόριτσα Ντάντσιλα
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
15 λεπτά πριν
Μελισσανίδης σε Βράνιες: «Δεν πρόκειται να σε πουλήσουμε»!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
15 λεπτά πριν
Βόννη - Άρης
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
16 λεπτά πριν
Έτοιμη να ρίξει... βόμβα η Έλενα Παπαρίζου! (vid)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
19 λεπτά πριν
Επαφές ΠΑΟΚ με Ιντερνασιονάλ για Μολέδο!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
21 λεπτά πριν
Χωρίς απουσίες η προπόνηση του Πλατανιά
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
24 λεπτά πριν
Απίστευτο buzzer beater από τον Σίνγκλετον! (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
29 λεπτά πριν
Παρακολουθεί το ματς με τη «Φενέρ» από τον πάγκο ο Γιαννακόπουλος (pic)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
31 λεπτά πριν
«Τελειώνει» από την Μπορούσια Ντόρτμουντ ο Μπάρτρα
BUNDESLIGA
36 λεπτά πριν
Στο στόχαστρο εμπρηστών το αυτοκίνητο της κόρης γνωστού επιχειρηματία
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
40 λεπτά πριν
Αστρολογικά Ερωτικά Tips 17-1-2018
ΖΩΔΙΑ
46 λεπτά πριν
Η Βρισηίδα του My Style Rocks σε νέα αποκαλυπτική φωτογραφία (pic)
LIFE STYLE
46 λεπτά πριν
«Σέρβιρε» ο Σέρχι, κάρφωσε ο Χάντερ (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
46 λεπτά πριν
Τα στιγμιότυπα στο Αλμωπός Αριδαίας – Ηρακλής (vid)
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
46 λεπτά πριν
Νίμιτς για Σκοπιανό: Μη ρεαλιστική μια λύση χωρίς τον όρο «Μακεδονία»
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
49 λεπτά πριν
Ζάρας: «Παίζουμε καλό μπάσκετ και αυτό φαίνεται από τα αποτελέσματα»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
57 λεπτά πριν
«Φουλάρει» για Ολυμπιακό η Χίμκι (pics)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
57 λεπτά πριν
Καμπανιακός - Πιερικός 0-3
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
58 λεπτά πριν
Το... ανακοίνωσε για Στόουκ ο Σταφυλίδης (pic)
PREMIER LEAGUE
58 λεπτά πριν
Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης - Σεβίλλη
COPA DEL REY
1 ώρα πριν
H Samsung ανακοίνωσε έκδοση Ολυμπιακών Αγώνων για το Note 8
GADGETS
1 ώρα πριν
«Άπαξ και πας στον Παναθηναϊκό, γίνεται όλη σου η ζωή»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Δολοφονήθηκε ο βαρυποινίτης Βασίλης Στεφανάκος
ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Στο «κόλπο» για Μπεγερίν η Γιουβέντους
SERIE A
1 ώρα πριν
Στα γραφεία του Παναθηναϊκού ο Μίχελ, «θέλει Βραζιλία» λέει ο ατζέντης του Μολέδο!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1'

Kostas Stafylidis set to join Stoke City on loan (pic)

17 Ιανουαρίου 2018, 20:00
17 Ιανουαρίου 2018, 20:00
Stoke City announced on Wednesday that they will complete the signing of Greek international left defender Kostas Stafylidis within the next 24 hours.

The 24-year-old former player of PAOK (2011-13), Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Fuhlam FC, who made only two performances at Bundesliga during the first half of 2017-18 season (31 minutes in total) will join the English club of experienced manager Paul Lambert on loan from FC Augsburg until the summer of 2018.

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Charalambos Lykogiannis in advanced contract talks with Cagliari Calcio
Left defender of SK Sturm Graz, Charalambos Lykogiannis, will continue his career in Italy with the...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 46 λεπτά πριν
AEK deny rumours of a move for Rodrigo Modesto
The administration of AEK denied rumours of making a transfer move for experienced Brazilian...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 31 λεπτά πριν
Olympiacos set to sell Diogo Figueiras to Sporting Braga
The directors of Olympiacos have decided to sell Portuguese right defender Diogo José Rosário Gomes...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 46 λεπτά πριν
