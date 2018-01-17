Kostas Stafylidis set to join Stoke City on loan (pic)

Stoke City announced on Wednesday that they will complete the signing of Greek international left defender Kostas Stafylidis within the next 24 hours.
The 24-year-old former player of PAOK (2011-13), Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Fuhlam FC, who made only two performances at Bundesliga during the first half of 2017-18 season (31 minutes in total) will join the English club of experienced manager Paul Lambert on loan from FC Augsburg until the summer of 2018.
