PAOK and Rodrigo Moledo agreed terms over loan deal

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
«Πρώτη» για Αζεβέδο, πρόβλημα με Κρέσπο
«Πρώτη» για Αζεβέδο, πρόβλημα με Κρέσπο
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
4 λεπτά πριν
«Πρώτη» για Αζεβέδο, πρόβλημα με Κρέσπο
Αστρολογικά Ερωτικά Tips 11-1-2018
Αστρολογικά Ερωτικά Tips 11-1-2018
ΖΩΔΙΑ
10 λεπτά πριν
Αστρολογικά Ερωτικά Tips 11-1-2018
Πακιστάν: Βίασαν κορίτσι 7 ετών, το δολοφόνησαν και το πέταξαν στα σκουπίδια
Πακιστάν: Βίασαν κορίτσι 7 ετών, το δολοφόνησαν και το πέταξαν στα σκουπίδια
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
13 λεπτά πριν
Πακιστάν: Βίασαν κορίτσι 7 ετών, το δολοφόνησαν και το πέταξαν στα σκουπίδια
Αποκατάσταση και οικογενειακό διπλό για ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα
Αποκατάσταση και οικογενειακό διπλό για ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
16 λεπτά πριν
Αποκατάσταση και οικογενειακό διπλό για ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα
Θυμήθηκε τον... Πάρντο με αφορμή μεταγραφή της Μπαρτσελόνα η UEFA
Θυμήθηκε τον... Πάρντο με αφορμή μεταγραφή της Μπαρτσελόνα η UEFA
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
20 λεπτά πριν
Θυμήθηκε τον... Πάρντο με αφορμή μεταγραφή της Μπαρτσελόνα η UEFA
Στο διαγωνισμό τριπόντων ο Λαμέλο
Στο διαγωνισμό τριπόντων ο Λαμέλο
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
21 λεπτά πριν
Στο διαγωνισμό τριπόντων ο Λαμέλο
Παρά λίγο Βρετανοί οι Σέλτικς (vid)
Παρά λίγο Βρετανοί οι Σέλτικς (vid)
NBA
23 λεπτά πριν
Παρά λίγο Βρετανοί οι Σέλτικς (vid)
Επαφές Άρη και Καλλιθέας για Ταλέντο
Επαφές Άρη και Καλλιθέας για Ταλέντο
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
26 λεπτά πριν
Επαφές Άρη και Καλλιθέας για Ταλέντο
Γάμος στα κρυφά: Αποκάλυψε ότι παντρεύτηκε τον σύντροφο του!
Γάμος στα κρυφά: Αποκάλυψε ότι παντρεύτηκε τον σύντροφο του!
LIFE STYLE
30 λεπτά πριν
Γάμος στα κρυφά: Αποκάλυψε ότι παντρεύτηκε τον σύντροφο του!
Σχέδιο για δημοψήφισμα στα Σκόπια για το ζήτημα της ονομασίας
Σχέδιο για δημοψήφισμα στα Σκόπια για το ζήτημα της ονομασίας
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
34 λεπτά πριν
Σχέδιο για δημοψήφισμα στα Σκόπια για το ζήτημα της ονομασίας
Βραβεύτηκε ως «θρύλος του μπάσκετ» ο Ομπράντοβιτς (vid)
Βραβεύτηκε ως «θρύλος του μπάσκετ» ο Ομπράντοβιτς (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
42 λεπτά πριν
Βραβεύτηκε ως «θρύλος του μπάσκετ» ο Ομπράντοβιτς (vid)
Πρόταση από την Μαλίν στον Παναθηναϊκό για τον Κουλιμπαλί
Πρόταση από την Μαλίν στον Παναθηναϊκό για τον Κουλιμπαλί
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
44 λεπτά πριν
Πρόταση από την Μαλίν στον Παναθηναϊκό για τον Κουλιμπαλί
Επίσημο: Στην Μπάρι ο Οικονόμου!
Επίσημο: Στην Μπάρι ο Οικονόμου!
SERIE A
46 λεπτά πριν
Επίσημο: Στην Μπάρι ο Οικονόμου!
Επιστολή Τσίπρα προς Ιερώνυμο για το Σκοπιανό
Επιστολή Τσίπρα προς Ιερώνυμο για το Σκοπιανό
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
47 λεπτά πριν
Επιστολή Τσίπρα προς Ιερώνυμο για το Σκοπιανό
«Κλείνει» τον ομογενή Μακρίλλο ο Πανιώνιος
«Κλείνει» τον ομογενή Μακρίλλο ο Πανιώνιος
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
55 λεπτά πριν
«Κλείνει» τον ομογενή Μακρίλλο ο Πανιώνιος
Στο Doodle της Google ο Άλαν Πάτον, ο άνθρωπος που «σύστησε» τη Νότια Αφρική στον κόσμο
Στο Doodle της Google ο Άλαν Πάτον, ο άνθρωπος που «σύστησε» τη Νότια Αφρική στον κόσμο
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
55 λεπτά πριν
Στο Doodle της Google ο Άλαν Πάτον, ο άνθρωπος που «σύστησε» τη Νότια Αφρική στον κόσμο
«Διέλυσε» τα κοντέρ αδερφός εν ενεργεία NBAer! (vid)
«Διέλυσε» τα κοντέρ αδερφός εν ενεργεία NBAer! (vid)
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
57 λεπτά πριν
«Διέλυσε» τα κοντέρ αδερφός εν ενεργεία NBAer! (vid)
Τι συμβαίνει σε περίπτωση ατυχήματος όταν κάθεστε με τα πόδια στο ταμπλό; (vid)
Τι συμβαίνει σε περίπτωση ατυχήματος όταν κάθεστε με τα πόδια στο ταμπλό; (vid)
AΝΤΙΘΕΤΟ ΡΕΥΜΑ
58 λεπτά πριν
Τι συμβαίνει σε περίπτωση ατυχήματος όταν κάθεστε με τα πόδια στο ταμπλό; (vid)
Δίτερμα χωρίς τρεις στον Παναιτωλικό
Δίτερμα χωρίς τρεις στον Παναιτωλικό
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Δίτερμα χωρίς τρεις στον Παναιτωλικό
Επανασυνδέσεις Ζωδίων 11-1-2018
Επανασυνδέσεις Ζωδίων 11-1-2018
ΖΩΔΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Επανασυνδέσεις Ζωδίων 11-1-2018
Ατρόμητος - Αστέρας Τρίπολης
Live: Ατρόμητος - Αστέρας Τρίπολης 1-0
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Ατρόμητος - Αστέρας Τρίπολης
Στο 20,7% μειώθηκε η ανεργία τον Οκτώβριο του 2017, σύμφωνα με την ΕΛΣΤΑΤ
Στο 20,7% μειώθηκε η ανεργία τον Οκτώβριο του 2017, σύμφωνα με την ΕΛΣΤΑΤ
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Στο 20,7% μειώθηκε η ανεργία τον Οκτώβριο του 2017, σύμφωνα με την ΕΛΣΤΑΤ
Νέα πρόκληση της Άγκυρας που κάνει λόγο για «τουρκική μειονότητα» - Σκληρή απάντηση της Αθήνας
Νέα πρόκληση της Άγκυρας που κάνει λόγο για «τουρκική μειονότητα» - Σκληρή απάντηση της Αθήνας
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Νέα πρόκληση της Άγκυρας που κάνει λόγο για «τουρκική μειονότητα» - Σκληρή απάντηση της Αθήνας
«Τα παιδιά πρέπει να το χαίρονται»
«Τα παιδιά πρέπει να το χαίρονται»
ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ
1 ώρα πριν
«Τα παιδιά πρέπει να το χαίρονται»
Η Φελίσια Λαπάτη κυκλοφορεί ελεύθερη και τρελαίνει κόσμο (pics)
Η Φελίσια Λαπάτη κυκλοφορεί ελεύθερη και τρελαίνει κόσμο (pics)
LIFE STYLE
1 ώρα πριν
Η Φελίσια Λαπάτη κυκλοφορεί ελεύθερη και τρελαίνει κόσμο (pics)
Δεν το βάζει κάτω: Ανανέωσε το συμβόλαιό του ο 51χρονος Καζού Μιούρα! (vid)
Δεν το βάζει κάτω: Ανανέωσε το συμβόλαιό του ο 51χρονος Καζού Μιούρα! (vid)
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Δεν το βάζει κάτω: Ανανέωσε το συμβόλαιό του ο 51χρονος Καζού Μιούρα! (vid)
Το αποκάλυψε στο κόκκινο χαλί: Θα γίνει πατέρας για 5η φορά!
Το αποκάλυψε στο κόκκινο χαλί: Θα γίνει πατέρας για 5η φορά!
LIFE STYLE
1 ώρα πριν
Το αποκάλυψε στο κόκκινο χαλί: Θα γίνει πατέρας για 5η φορά!
Στα 15 ευρώ τα εισιτήρια του Λεβαδειακός - Παναθηναϊκός
Στα 15 ευρώ τα εισιτήρια του Λεβαδειακός - Παναθηναϊκός
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Στα 15 ευρώ τα εισιτήρια του Λεβαδειακός - Παναθηναϊκός
Μαρτίνεθ: «Έχει κορυφαίους παίκτες ο Ολυμπιακός»
Μαρτίνεθ: «Έχει κορυφαίους παίκτες ο Ολυμπιακός»
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
1 ώρα πριν
Μαρτίνεθ: «Έχει κορυφαίους παίκτες ο Ολυμπιακός»
Νέα 48ωρη άδεια ζητάει ο Κουφοντίνας
Νέα 48ωρη άδεια ζητάει ο Κουφοντίνας
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Νέα 48ωρη άδεια ζητάει ο Κουφοντίνας
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

PAOK and Rodrigo Moledo agreed terms over loan deal

11 Ιανουαρίου 2018, 19:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
PAOK and Rodrigo Moledo agreed terms over loan deal

PAOK had meeting with Brazilian central defender of Panathinaikos Rodrigo Modesto Moledo and the two sides are close to agreeing terms over loan deal.

The 30-year-old former international will join the Greek Cup winners on loan from the financially struggling Greens until the end of 2017-18 season, while he has already signed contract with Sport Club Internacional, in order to return to his motherland in the summer of 2018, and the official announcement of deal is expected soon.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

KV Mechelen made bid to Panathinaikos for the purchase of Coulibaly
KV Mechelen made bid to Panathinaikos for the purchase of Coulibaly
KV Mechelen's directors made offer to financially struggling Panathinaikos, in order to purchase...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
10 λεπτά 9 δευτ. πριν
KV Mechelen made bid to Panathinaikos for the purchase of Coulibaly
AEK deny rumours of transfer interest for Ognjen Vranješ
AEK deny rumours of transfer interest for Ognjen Vranješ
The administration of AEK denied recent rumours of transfer interest over Bosnian international...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
40 λεπτά 9 δευτ. πριν
AEK deny rumours of transfer interest for Ognjen Vranješ
Mërgim Brahimi high on Panionios wishlist (vid)
Mërgim Brahimi high on Panionios wishlist (vid)
The name of Kosovo Albanian attacking midfielder of Grasshopper Club Zürich, Mërgim Brahimi,...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 10 λεπτά πριν
Mërgim Brahimi high on Panionios wishlist (vid)
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
PAOK and Rodrigo Moledo agreed terms over loan deal
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’