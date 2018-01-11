PAOK and Rodrigo Moledo agreed terms over loan deal

PAOK had meeting with Brazilian central defender of Panathinaikos Rodrigo Modesto Moledo and the two sides are close to agreeing terms over loan deal.
The 30-year-old former international will join the Greek Cup winners on loan from the financially struggling Greens until the end of 2017-18 season, while he has already signed contract with Sport Club Internacional, in order to return to his motherland in the summer of 2018, and the official announcement of deal is expected soon.
