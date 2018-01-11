AEK deny rumours of transfer interest for Ognjen Vranješ

© SPORTSDNA 2018
Παναθηναϊκός - Μπαρτσελόνα (Euroleague 2017-18)
Live: Παναθηναϊκός - Μπαρτσελόνα με σχόλιο Κοτζιά
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
49 δευτ. πριν
Παναθηναϊκός - Μπαρτσελόνα (Euroleague 2017-18)
Βγάζουν μάτι τα προσόντα γνωστής Ελληνίδας ηθοποιού
Βγάζουν μάτι τα προσόντα γνωστής Ελληνίδας ηθοποιού
HOT
49 δευτ. πριν
Βγάζουν μάτι τα προσόντα γνωστής Ελληνίδας ηθοποιού
«Κωνσταντίνου και Ελένης»: Ποιος ηθοποιός ξεσπά κατά του ΑΝΤ1; (vid)
«Κωνσταντίνου και Ελένης»: Ποιος ηθοποιός ξεσπά κατά του ΑΝΤ1; (vid)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
51 δευτ. πριν
«Κωνσταντίνου και Ελένης»: Ποιος ηθοποιός ξεσπά κατά του ΑΝΤ1; (vid)
Η γυναικάρα του Ρώσου φορ που κυνηγάει ο Παναθηναϊκός (pics)
Η γυναικάρα του Ρώσου φορ που κυνηγάει ο Παναθηναϊκός (pics)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 λεπτό πριν
Η γυναικάρα του Ρώσου φορ που κυνηγάει ο Παναθηναϊκός (pics)
Κεφαλιά Καρασαλίδη και μεγάλο προβάδισμα πρόκρισης για Ατρόμητο (vid)
Κεφαλιά Καρασαλίδη και μεγάλο προβάδισμα πρόκρισης για Ατρόμητο (vid)
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
5 λεπτά πριν
Κεφαλιά Καρασαλίδη και μεγάλο προβάδισμα πρόκρισης για Ατρόμητο (vid)
«Πρώτη» για Αζεβέδο, πρόβλημα με Κρέσπο
«Πρώτη» για Αζεβέδο, πρόβλημα με Κρέσπο
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
9 λεπτά πριν
«Πρώτη» για Αζεβέδο, πρόβλημα με Κρέσπο
Αστρολογικά Ερωτικά Tips 11-1-2018
Αστρολογικά Ερωτικά Tips 11-1-2018
ΖΩΔΙΑ
15 λεπτά πριν
Αστρολογικά Ερωτικά Tips 11-1-2018
Πακιστάν: Βίασαν κορίτσι 7 ετών, το δολοφόνησαν και το πέταξαν στα σκουπίδια
Πακιστάν: Βίασαν κορίτσι 7 ετών, το δολοφόνησαν και το πέταξαν στα σκουπίδια
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
18 λεπτά πριν
Πακιστάν: Βίασαν κορίτσι 7 ετών, το δολοφόνησαν και το πέταξαν στα σκουπίδια
Αποκατάσταση και οικογενειακό διπλό για ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα
Αποκατάσταση και οικογενειακό διπλό για ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
21 λεπτά πριν
Αποκατάσταση και οικογενειακό διπλό για ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα
Θυμήθηκε τον... Πάρντο με αφορμή μεταγραφή της Μπαρτσελόνα η UEFA
Θυμήθηκε τον... Πάρντο με αφορμή μεταγραφή της Μπαρτσελόνα η UEFA
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
25 λεπτά πριν
Θυμήθηκε τον... Πάρντο με αφορμή μεταγραφή της Μπαρτσελόνα η UEFA
Στο διαγωνισμό τριπόντων ο Λαμέλο
Στο διαγωνισμό τριπόντων ο Λαμέλο
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΑ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑΤΑ
26 λεπτά πριν
Στο διαγωνισμό τριπόντων ο Λαμέλο
Παρά λίγο Βρετανοί οι Σέλτικς (vid)
Παρά λίγο Βρετανοί οι Σέλτικς (vid)
NBA
28 λεπτά πριν
Παρά λίγο Βρετανοί οι Σέλτικς (vid)
Επαφές Άρη και Καλλιθέας για Ταλέντο
Επαφές Άρη και Καλλιθέας για Ταλέντο
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
31 λεπτά πριν
Επαφές Άρη και Καλλιθέας για Ταλέντο
Γάμος στα κρυφά: Αποκάλυψε ότι παντρεύτηκε τον σύντροφο του!
Γάμος στα κρυφά: Αποκάλυψε ότι παντρεύτηκε τον σύντροφο του!
LIFE STYLE
35 λεπτά πριν
Γάμος στα κρυφά: Αποκάλυψε ότι παντρεύτηκε τον σύντροφο του!
Σχέδιο για δημοψήφισμα στα Σκόπια για το ζήτημα της ονομασίας
Σχέδιο για δημοψήφισμα στα Σκόπια για το ζήτημα της ονομασίας
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
39 λεπτά πριν
Σχέδιο για δημοψήφισμα στα Σκόπια για το ζήτημα της ονομασίας
Βραβεύτηκε ως «θρύλος του μπάσκετ» ο Ομπράντοβιτς (vid)
Βραβεύτηκε ως «θρύλος του μπάσκετ» ο Ομπράντοβιτς (vid)
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
47 λεπτά πριν
Βραβεύτηκε ως «θρύλος του μπάσκετ» ο Ομπράντοβιτς (vid)
Πρόταση από την Μαλίν στον Παναθηναϊκό για τον Κουλιμπαλί
Πρόταση από την Μαλίν στον Παναθηναϊκό για τον Κουλιμπαλί
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
49 λεπτά πριν
Πρόταση από την Μαλίν στον Παναθηναϊκό για τον Κουλιμπαλί
Επίσημο: Στην Μπάρι ο Οικονόμου!
Επίσημο: Στην Μπάρι ο Οικονόμου!
SERIE A
51 λεπτά πριν
Επίσημο: Στην Μπάρι ο Οικονόμου!
Επιστολή Τσίπρα προς Ιερώνυμο για το Σκοπιανό
Επιστολή Τσίπρα προς Ιερώνυμο για το Σκοπιανό
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
52 λεπτά πριν
Επιστολή Τσίπρα προς Ιερώνυμο για το Σκοπιανό
«Κλείνει» τον ομογενή Μακρίλλο ο Πανιώνιος
«Κλείνει» τον ομογενή Μακρίλλο ο Πανιώνιος
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
«Κλείνει» τον ομογενή Μακρίλλο ο Πανιώνιος
Στο Doodle της Google ο Άλαν Πάτον, ο άνθρωπος που «σύστησε» τη Νότια Αφρική στον κόσμο
Στο Doodle της Google ο Άλαν Πάτον, ο άνθρωπος που «σύστησε» τη Νότια Αφρική στον κόσμο
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Στο Doodle της Google ο Άλαν Πάτον, ο άνθρωπος που «σύστησε» τη Νότια Αφρική στον κόσμο
«Διέλυσε» τα κοντέρ αδερφός εν ενεργεία NBAer! (vid)
«Διέλυσε» τα κοντέρ αδερφός εν ενεργεία NBAer! (vid)
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
1 ώρα πριν
«Διέλυσε» τα κοντέρ αδερφός εν ενεργεία NBAer! (vid)
Τι συμβαίνει σε περίπτωση ατυχήματος όταν κάθεστε με τα πόδια στο ταμπλό; (vid)
Τι συμβαίνει σε περίπτωση ατυχήματος όταν κάθεστε με τα πόδια στο ταμπλό; (vid)
AΝΤΙΘΕΤΟ ΡΕΥΜΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Τι συμβαίνει σε περίπτωση ατυχήματος όταν κάθεστε με τα πόδια στο ταμπλό; (vid)
Δίτερμα χωρίς τρεις στον Παναιτωλικό
Δίτερμα χωρίς τρεις στον Παναιτωλικό
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Δίτερμα χωρίς τρεις στον Παναιτωλικό
Επανασυνδέσεις Ζωδίων 11-1-2018
Επανασυνδέσεις Ζωδίων 11-1-2018
ΖΩΔΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Επανασυνδέσεις Ζωδίων 11-1-2018
Ατρόμητος - Αστέρας Τρίπολης
Live: Ατρόμητος - Αστέρας Τρίπολης 1-0
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Ατρόμητος - Αστέρας Τρίπολης
Στο 20,7% μειώθηκε η ανεργία τον Οκτώβριο του 2017, σύμφωνα με την ΕΛΣΤΑΤ
Στο 20,7% μειώθηκε η ανεργία τον Οκτώβριο του 2017, σύμφωνα με την ΕΛΣΤΑΤ
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Στο 20,7% μειώθηκε η ανεργία τον Οκτώβριο του 2017, σύμφωνα με την ΕΛΣΤΑΤ
Νέα πρόκληση της Άγκυρας που κάνει λόγο για «τουρκική μειονότητα» - Σκληρή απάντηση της Αθήνας
Νέα πρόκληση της Άγκυρας που κάνει λόγο για «τουρκική μειονότητα» - Σκληρή απάντηση της Αθήνας
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Νέα πρόκληση της Άγκυρας που κάνει λόγο για «τουρκική μειονότητα» - Σκληρή απάντηση της Αθήνας
«Τα παιδιά πρέπει να το χαίρονται»
«Τα παιδιά πρέπει να το χαίρονται»
ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ
1 ώρα πριν
«Τα παιδιά πρέπει να το χαίρονται»
Η Φελίσια Λαπάτη κυκλοφορεί ελεύθερη και τρελαίνει κόσμο (pics)
Η Φελίσια Λαπάτη κυκλοφορεί ελεύθερη και τρελαίνει κόσμο (pics)
LIFE STYLE
1 ώρα πριν
Η Φελίσια Λαπάτη κυκλοφορεί ελεύθερη και τρελαίνει κόσμο (pics)
AEK deny rumours of transfer interest for Ognjen Vranješ

11 Ιανουαρίου 2018, 20:00
AEK deny rumours of transfer interest for Ognjen Vranješ

The administration of AEK denied recent rumours of transfer interest over Bosnian international central defender Ognjen Vranješ during January of 2018.

The 28-year-old former player of Borac Banja Luka, Red Star Belgrade, Napredak Kruševac, Sheriff Tiraspol, Krasnodar (2011-13), Alania Vladikavkaz, Elazığspor, Gaziantepspor, Sporting Gijón joined the historic Athens club from FC Tom Tomsk back in January of 2017 and is considered to be among the most important players in the current squad of experienced Spanish manager Manolo Jimenez's team.

Σχετικα Αρθρα

KV Mechelen made bid to Panathinaikos for the purchase of Coulibaly
KV Mechelen made bid to Panathinaikos for the purchase of Coulibaly
KV Mechelen's directors made offer to financially struggling Panathinaikos, in order to purchase...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
15 λεπτά 49 δευτ. πριν
KV Mechelen made bid to Panathinaikos for the purchase of Coulibaly
PAOK and Rodrigo Moledo agreed terms over loan deal
PAOK and Rodrigo Moledo agreed terms over loan deal
PAOK had meeting with Brazilian central defender of Panathinaikos Rodrigo Modesto Moledo and the...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 15 λεπτά πριν
PAOK and Rodrigo Moledo agreed terms over loan deal
Mërgim Brahimi high on Panionios wishlist (vid)
Mërgim Brahimi high on Panionios wishlist (vid)
The name of Kosovo Albanian attacking midfielder of Grasshopper Club Zürich, Mërgim Brahimi,...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 15 λεπτά πριν
Mërgim Brahimi high on Panionios wishlist (vid)
