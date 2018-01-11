AEK deny rumours of transfer interest for Ognjen Vranješ

The administration of AEK denied recent rumours of transfer interest over Bosnian international central defender Ognjen Vranješ during January of 2018.
The 28-year-old former player of Borac Banja Luka, Red Star Belgrade, Napredak Kruševac, Sheriff Tiraspol, Krasnodar (2011-13), Alania Vladikavkaz, Elazığspor, Gaziantepspor, Sporting Gijón joined the historic Athens club from FC Tom Tomsk back in January of 2017 and is considered to be among the most important players in the current squad of experienced Spanish manager Manolo Jimenez's team.
