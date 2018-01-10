Sport Club Internacional announce Rodrigo Moledo's capture

Sport Club Internacional officially announced that experienced central defender of Panathinaikos, Rodrigo Modesto Moledo, will join them in the summer.
However, there is still a strong chance that the 30-year-old Brazilian former international will spent the second part of 2017-18 season on loan from the financially struggling Greens to PAOK, the administration of which will then have talks with manager Odair Hellmann's team over a possible deal about him.
Inter conclui negociação para anunciar zagueiro Rodrigo Moledo: jogador chega ao Beira-Rio em 1º de julho de 2018. Saiba mais -> https://t.co/xKpJyjXtSQ #VamoInter #FeitosDePaixão pic.twitter.com/J4ddDTHyRZ— S. C. Internacional (@SCInternacional) 10 Ιανουαρίου 2018
