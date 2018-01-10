Sport Club Internacional announce Rodrigo Moledo's capture

© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Ομπράντοβιτς: «Έχουμε προβλήματα, αλλά...»
Ομπράντοβιτς: «Έχουμε προβλήματα, αλλά...»
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
3 λεπτά πριν
Ομπράντοβιτς: «Έχουμε προβλήματα, αλλά...»
Άλλος άνθρωπος: η απίστευτη αλλαγή του Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο μετά τις πλαστικές! (pics)
Άλλος άνθρωπος: η απίστευτη αλλαγή του Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο μετά τις πλαστικές! (pics)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
3 λεπτά πριν
Άλλος άνθρωπος: η απίστευτη αλλαγή του Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο μετά τις πλαστικές! (pics)
«Χείμαρρος» ο Τσακαλώτος στην Βουλή για το πολυνομοσχέδιο και… φινάλε στα αγγλικά
«Χείμαρρος» ο Τσακαλώτος στην Βουλή για το πολυνομοσχέδιο και… φινάλε στα αγγλικά
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
7 λεπτά πριν
«Χείμαρρος» ο Τσακαλώτος στην Βουλή για το πολυνομοσχέδιο και… φινάλε στα αγγλικά
Για το «μπαμ» με Μποζίνοφ η Ανόρθωση
Για το «μπαμ» με Μποζίνοφ η Ανόρθωση
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
9 λεπτά πριν
Για το «μπαμ» με Μποζίνοφ η Ανόρθωση
Επιδείνωση του καιρού - Χιονοπτώσεις και καταιγίδες από την Παρασκευή
Επιδείνωση του καιρού - Χιονοπτώσεις και καταιγίδες από την Παρασκευή
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
12 λεπτά πριν
Επιδείνωση του καιρού - Χιονοπτώσεις και καταιγίδες από την Παρασκευή
Με την άδεια της Μπαρτσελόνα στην Κίνα ο Ράις
Με την άδεια της Μπαρτσελόνα στην Κίνα ο Ράις
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
21 λεπτά πριν
Με την άδεια της Μπαρτσελόνα στην Κίνα ο Ράις
Αστρολογικά Ερωτικά Tips 10-1-2018
Αστρολογικά Ερωτικά Tips 10-1-2018
ΖΩΔΙΑ
24 λεπτά πριν
Αστρολογικά Ερωτικά Tips 10-1-2018
Σε φουλ ρυθμούς ο Ρόμπερτς, μέρος της προπόνησης ο Στρέλνιεκς
Σε φουλ ρυθμούς ο Ρόμπερτς, μέρος της προπόνησης ο Στρέλνιεκς
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
28 λεπτά πριν
Σε φουλ ρυθμούς ο Ρόμπερτς, μέρος της προπόνησης ο Στρέλνιεκς
«Κιτρινόμαυρο» χρώμα στην Πάνορμο για χάρη της ΑΕΚ
«Κιτρινόμαυρο» χρώμα στην Πάνορμο για χάρη της ΑΕΚ
BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
34 λεπτά πριν
«Κιτρινόμαυρο» χρώμα στην Πάνορμο για χάρη της ΑΕΚ
Θεοδωρόπουλος: «Να φτάσουμε όσο ψηλότερα γίνεται»
Θεοδωρόπουλος: «Να φτάσουμε όσο ψηλότερα γίνεται»
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
36 λεπτά πριν
Θεοδωρόπουλος: «Να φτάσουμε όσο ψηλότερα γίνεται»
Τζημόπουλος: «Δείξαμε τις πραγματικές δυνατότητες της ομάδα μας»
Τζημόπουλος: «Δείξαμε τις πραγματικές δυνατότητες της ομάδα μας»
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
39 λεπτά πριν
Τζημόπουλος: «Δείξαμε τις πραγματικές δυνατότητες της ομάδα μας»
ΠΑΟΚ: «Η ιδανική διατροφή για τους ποδοσφαιριστές»
ΠΑΟΚ: «Η ιδανική διατροφή για τους ποδοσφαιριστές»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
40 λεπτά πριν
ΠΑΟΚ: «Η ιδανική διατροφή για τους ποδοσφαιριστές»
Ο Πάνος Μουζουράκης διασκέδασε στον Μάκη Δημάκη (vid)
Ο Πάνος Μουζουράκης διασκέδασε στον Μάκη Δημάκη (vid)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
41 λεπτά πριν
Ο Πάνος Μουζουράκης διασκέδασε στον Μάκη Δημάκη (vid)
Η εκρηκτική Stefany Loca επέστρεψε στην Αθήνα (pics)
Η εκρηκτική Stefany Loca επέστρεψε στην Αθήνα (pics)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
42 λεπτά πριν
Η εκρηκτική Stefany Loca επέστρεψε στην Αθήνα (pics)
Το βίντεο της Euroleague για τη «μονομαχία» Σβεντ-Ντόντσιτς
Το βίντεο της Euroleague για τη «μονομαχία» Σβεντ-Ντόντσιτς
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
43 λεπτά πριν
Το βίντεο της Euroleague για τη «μονομαχία» Σβεντ-Ντόντσιτς
Στην Αζαξιό ο Χαροντάκης!
Στην Αζαξιό ο Χαροντάκης!
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
48 λεπτά πριν
Στην Αζαξιό ο Χαροντάκης!
"Ο άνθρωπος που έπεσε στη γη": Δύο χρόνια χωρίς τον θρυλικό Ντέιβιντ Μπόουι
"Ο άνθρωπος που έπεσε στη γη": Δύο χρόνια χωρίς τον θρυλικό Ντέιβιντ Μπόουι
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ
54 λεπτά πριν
"Ο άνθρωπος που έπεσε στη γη": Δύο χρόνια χωρίς τον θρυλικό Ντέιβιντ Μπόουι
Ξέσπασμα Ζίβκοβιτς: «Μας εκνεύρισε η διαιτησία»
Ξέσπασμα Ζίβκοβιτς: «Μας εκνεύρισε η διαιτησία»
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
55 λεπτά πριν
Ξέσπασμα Ζίβκοβιτς: «Μας εκνεύρισε η διαιτησία»
Πλησιάζει στην Σεβίλλη ο Μπατσουαγί
Πλησιάζει στην Σεβίλλη ο Μπατσουαγί
PRIMERA DIVISION
59 λεπτά πριν
Πλησιάζει στην Σεβίλλη ο Μπατσουαγί
Πρώτη για Αλίνοβιτς στον Απόλλωνα
Πρώτη για Αλίνοβιτς στον Απόλλωνα
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Πρώτη για Αλίνοβιτς στον Απόλλωνα
Για πρώτη φορά transgender στο εξώφυλλο του γερμανικού Playboy
Για πρώτη φορά transgender στο εξώφυλλο του γερμανικού Playboy
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Για πρώτη φορά transgender στο εξώφυλλο του γερμανικού Playboy
Μελισσανίδης: «Οι ομάδες δεν χτίζονται με... δηλώσεις, αλλά από τα αποδυτήρια»
Μελισσανίδης: «Οι ομάδες δεν χτίζονται με... δηλώσεις, αλλά από τα αποδυτήρια»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Μελισσανίδης: «Οι ομάδες δεν χτίζονται με... δηλώσεις, αλλά από τα αποδυτήρια»
Συνεδρίασε το Δ.Σ. του ΕΣΑΚΕ για All Star Game και όχι μόνο
Συνεδρίασε το Δ.Σ. του ΕΣΑΚΕ για All Star Game και όχι μόνο
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Συνεδρίασε το Δ.Σ. του ΕΣΑΚΕ για All Star Game και όχι μόνο
Μελιόπουλος: «Δώσαμε ότι είχαμε αλλά έτσι είναι το ποδόσφαιρο»
Μελιόπουλος: «Δώσαμε ότι είχαμε αλλά έτσι είναι το ποδόσφαιρο»
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Μελιόπουλος: «Δώσαμε ότι είχαμε αλλά έτσι είναι το ποδόσφαιρο»
Παναθηναϊκός - Λαμία στο Cosmotesport 1
Παναθηναϊκός - Λαμία στο Cosmotesport 1
MEDIA
1 ώρα πριν
Παναθηναϊκός - Λαμία στο Cosmotesport 1
Ξάνθη - Λάρισα 2-0
Η Ξάνθη τις εντυπώσεις, η Λάρισα την πρόκριση στους «8» (vids)
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Ξάνθη - Λάρισα 2-0
Το ποστάρισμα του Μοράν για το ντεμπούτο του (pic)
Το ποστάρισμα του Μοράν για το ντεμπούτο του (pic)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Το ποστάρισμα του Μοράν για το ντεμπούτο του (pic)
Το πανόραμα του Κυπέλλου: Έξι ομάδες «σφράγισαν» το εισιτήριο για τους «8»
Το πανόραμα του Κυπέλλου: Έξι ομάδες «σφράγισαν» το εισιτήριο για τους «8»
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Το πανόραμα του Κυπέλλου: Έξι ομάδες «σφράγισαν» το εισιτήριο για τους «8»
ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα - Λεβαδειακός 4-0 (vids)
Στα προημιτελικά με εμφάνιση… Άγιαξ! (vids)
ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ
1 ώρα πριν
ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα - Λεβαδειακός 4-0 (vids)
Χωρίς τρεις η προπόνηση του Παναιτωλικού
Χωρίς τρεις η προπόνηση του Παναιτωλικού
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Χωρίς τρεις η προπόνηση του Παναιτωλικού
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Sport Club Internacional announce Rodrigo Moledo's capture

10 Ιανουαρίου 2018, 19:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
Sport Club Internacional announce Rodrigo Moledo's capture

Sport Club Internacional officially announced that experienced central defender of Panathinaikos, Rodrigo Modesto Moledo, will join them in the summer.

However, there is still a strong chance that the 30-year-old Brazilian former international will spent the second part of 2017-18 season on loan from the financially struggling Greens to PAOK, the administration of which will then have talks with manager Odair Hellmann's team over a possible deal about him.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Christos Tasoulis returns to Panionios
Christos Tasoulis returns to Panionios
Left defender Christos Tasoulis returns to Greek Super League and Panionios, after an unsuccessful...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
24 λεπτά 29 δευτ. πριν
Christos Tasoulis returns to Panionios
Mohamed Ben leaves Olympiacos for FK Crvena zvezda
Mohamed Ben leaves Olympiacos for FK Crvena zvezda
International striker of Olympiacos, El Fardou Ben Nabouhane, will continue his career in Serbia...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 2 λεπτά πριν
Mohamed Ben leaves Olympiacos for FK Crvena zvezda
Uroš Đurđević scores a brace, Olympiacos beat Platanias
Uroš Đurđević scores a brace, Olympiacos beat Platanias
Olympiacos won 2-0 against Platanias at "Karaiskaki Stadium" of Piraeus on Wednesday afternoon and...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 24 λεπτά πριν
Uroš Đurđević scores a brace, Olympiacos beat Platanias
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Sport Club Internacional announce Rodrigo Moledo's capture
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’