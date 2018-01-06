© SPORTSDNA 2018
PAOK crash Levadiakos and maintain winning streak

6 Ιανουαρίου 2018, 19:15
PAOK crash Levadiakos and maintain winning streak

5th consecutive victory for in-form PAOK at the domestic competitions, 5-0 against Levadiakos at "Toumba Stadium" of Thessaloniki on Saturday evening.

Experienced Brazilian right defender Leo Matos (18'), Angolan international winger Djalma Braume Manuel Abel Campos (48', 59') and Serbian striker Aleksandar Prijović (57', pen. 89') bagged the goals of the Greek Cup winners at this home clash, while 31-year-old right defender of the visitors, Savvas Tsabouris, was sent off in the additional time of this match.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Panionios monitoring Iranian midfielder Ahmad Abdollahzadeh
Panionios monitoring Iranian midfielder Ahmad Abdollahzadeh
The administration of Panionios is currently interested in purchasing 24-year-old international...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 32 λεπτά πριν
Panionios monitoring Iranian midfielder Ahmad Abdollahzadeh
Come-back victory for Panionios over Kerkyra at Nea Smyrni
Come-back victory for Panionios over Kerkyra at Nea Smyrni
Panionios won 3-1 against Kerkyra at Nea Smyrni, even if the visitors took the lead with...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 32 λεπτά πριν
Come-back victory for Panionios over Kerkyra at Nea Smyrni
Apollon Smyrnis will make profit from Mavropanos transfer to Arsenal
Apollon Smyrnis will make profit from Mavropanos transfer to Arsenal
Apollon Smyrnis will make an important profit from the transfer move of talented central defender...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 32 λεπτά πριν
Apollon Smyrnis will make profit from Mavropanos transfer to Arsenal
