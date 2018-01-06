PAOK crash Levadiakos and maintain winning streak

5th consecutive victory for in-form PAOK at the domestic competitions, 5-0 against Levadiakos at "Toumba Stadium" of Thessaloniki on Saturday evening.
Experienced Brazilian right defender Leo Matos (18'), Angolan international winger Djalma Braume Manuel Abel Campos (48', 59') and Serbian striker Aleksandar Prijović (57', pen. 89') bagged the goals of the Greek Cup winners at this home clash, while 31-year-old right defender of the visitors, Savvas Tsabouris, was sent off in the additional time of this match.
