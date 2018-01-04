© SPORTSDNA 2018
PAOK to make bid for the purchase of Moledo from Panathinaikos

4 Ιανουαρίου 2018, 23:55
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 7 ώρες πριν
PAOK to make bid for the purchase of Moledo from Panathinaikos

PAOK are interested in purchasing experienced Brazilian central defender Rodrigo Modesto Moledo, from financially struggling Panathinaikos in January.

The current contract of 30-year-old former international with the Greens expires in the summer of 2018 and he was still expecting transfer offers from his motherland and Turkey before the enquiry of the Greek Cup winners, while we should mention that president and owner of PAOK, Ivan Savvidis, has made clear that the historic Thessaloniki club is only interested in purchasing footballers from Panathinaikos and not signing them as free-agents.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Comfortable victory for Panathinaikos BC over SK Anadolu Efes
Comfortable victory for Panathinaikos BC over SK Anadolu Efes
A comfortable 90-79 victory for Panathinaikos BC over SK Anadolu Efes at "Nick Galis Stadium" of...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
4 Ιανουαρίου 2018, 23:00
Comfortable victory for Panathinaikos BC over SK Anadolu Efes
Olympiacos and manager Takis Lemonis parted ways
Olympiacos and manager Takis Lemonis parted ways
Olympiacos officially announced the termination of experienced manager Takis Lemonis' contract,...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
4 Ιανουαρίου 2018, 21:40
Olympiacos and manager Takis Lemonis parted ways
Kyle Weaver to be released from Aris BC
Kyle Weaver to be released from Aris BC
Experienced American shooting guard / small forward Kyle Donovan Weaver is expected to be released...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
4 Ιανουαρίου 2018, 21:00
Kyle Weaver to be released from Aris BC
