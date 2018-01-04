PAOK to make bid for the purchase of Moledo from Panathinaikos

PAOK are interested in purchasing experienced Brazilian central defender Rodrigo Modesto Moledo, from financially struggling Panathinaikos in January.
The current contract of 30-year-old former international with the Greens expires in the summer of 2018 and he was still expecting transfer offers from his motherland and Turkey before the enquiry of the Greek Cup winners, while we should mention that president and owner of PAOK, Ivan Savvidis, has made clear that the historic Thessaloniki club is only interested in purchasing footballers from Panathinaikos and not signing them as free-agents.
