"Olympiacos and manager Óscar García agreed contract terms"

4 Ιανουαρίου 2018, 17:30
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
"Olympiacos and manager Óscar García agreed contract terms"

According to "Mundo Deportivo" website of his motherland, Olympiacos have agreed contract terms with experienced Spanish manager Óscar García Junyent.

The 44-year-old former manager of Maccabi Tel Aviv, Brighton & Hove Albion FC, Watford FC, Red Bull Salzburg (2015-17), AS Saint-Étienne refused to confirm deal with the Reds at SDNA, but practically accepted that he is in advanced contract talks with the administration of historic Piraeus club, in order to replace his fellow professional, Takis Lemonis.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Hollis Thompson doubtful ahead of Emporio Armani Milan clash
Hollis Thompson doubtful ahead of Emporio Armani Milan clash
American small forward of Olympiacos, Keith Hollis Thompson, is rated doubtful ahead of the...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 6 λεπτά πριν
Hollis Thompson doubtful ahead of Emporio Armani Milan clash
Aris BC announce Ivan Maraš capture
Aris BC announce Ivan Maraš capture
Aris BC officially announced the capture of experienced Montenegrin international power forward /...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 6 λεπτά πριν
Aris BC announce Ivan Maraš capture
David López Nadales officially joins Apollon Smyrnis
David López Nadales officially joins Apollon Smyrnis
Apollon Smyrnis officially announced on Thursday evening the signing of experienced left defender...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 6 λεπτά πριν
David López Nadales officially joins Apollon Smyrnis
