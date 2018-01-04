"Olympiacos and manager Óscar García agreed contract terms"

According to "Mundo Deportivo" website of his motherland, Olympiacos have agreed contract terms with experienced Spanish manager Óscar García Junyent.
The 44-year-old former manager of Maccabi Tel Aviv, Brighton & Hove Albion FC, Watford FC, Red Bull Salzburg (2015-17), AS Saint-Étienne refused to confirm deal with the Reds at SDNA, but practically accepted that he is in advanced contract talks with the administration of historic Piraeus club, in order to replace his fellow professional, Takis Lemonis.
