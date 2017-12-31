© SPORTSDNA 2017
Valencia CF eyeing Andre Simoes

31 Δεκεμβρίου 2017, 18:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 54 λεπτά πριν
Valencia CF eyeing Andre Simoes

Valencia CF are currently monitoring the case of Portuguese defensive midfielder and captain of AEK, Andre Luis Gomes Simoes, ahead of January of 2018.

The current contract of 28-year-old former player of Padroense FC, CD Santa Clara, Moreirense FC (2013-15) with the historic Athens club expires in the summer of 2019, while he has scored two goals (at 3-0 home victory over Club Brugge KV in August) at 20 official performances in all competitions during the first part of 2017-18 season.

