Only details for Emanuel Sakic's transfer move to Atromitos

Only details are currently remaining for the transfer move of Austrian Emanuel Sakic, who was recently released from SC Rheindorf Altach, to Atromitos.
Manager of in-form Super League club, Damir Canadi, knows well his 27-year-old compatriot and former defender of SK Rapid Wien II, Floridsdorfer AC, SC Austria Lustenau (2013-16), from their common spell at their motherland and believes that he could be a quality addition in the squad of his team ahead of the second part of 2017-18 season.
