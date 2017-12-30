Only details for Emanuel Sakic's transfer move to Atromitos

© SPORTSDNA 2017
Η μεγάλη νίκη του Λαυρίου επί του ΠΑΟΚ σε εικόνες
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 λεπτό πριν
Σκουρτόπουλος: «Το σκορ μιλά από μόνο του, θα γίνουν αλλαγές στην ομάδα»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
2 λεπτά πριν
Επανασυνδέσεις Ζωδίων 30-12-2017
ΖΩΔΙΑ
6 λεπτά πριν
Η Μαίρη Συνατσάκη σε strip club! (vid)
LIFE STYLE
6 λεπτά πριν
Τσέλσι – Στόουκ 5-0
PREMIER LEAGUE
12 λεπτά πριν
Επεισόδιο με Χρυσικόπουλο
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
12 λεπτά πριν
Λίβερπουλ - Λέστερ 2-1 (vid)
PREMIER LEAGUE
13 λεπτά πριν
Ο Τζάστιν Τριντό γράφει ιστορία και πάλι! Ποζάρει για LGBT περιοδικό και μιλά για όλα
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
13 λεπτά πριν
Τρομερή εμφάνιση για Μαραγκό κόντρα στην ΑΕΚ
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
14 λεπτά πριν
Ίντερ - Λάτσιο
SERIE A
21 λεπτά πριν
Κάκωση σπονδυλικής στήλης υπέστη ο σκιέρ που καταπλακώθηκε από χιονοστιβάδα
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
21 λεπτά πριν
ΑΕΚ - ΓΣΛ Φάρος 106-79
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
23 λεπτά πριν
«Προσπαθούμε να πάρουμε τον Μπεν, τον θέλει ο Μιλόγεβιτς»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
26 λεπτά πριν
Άνδρας πυροβόλησε με καραμπίνα την πρώην γυναίκα του και τον αδελφό της
ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑ
31 λεπτά πριν
Λαύριο-ΠΑΟΚ 90-72
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
32 λεπτά πριν
Ο Τσόσιτς... έστειλε μήνυμα επιστροφής (vid)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
35 λεπτά πριν
Τα «έχωσε» στον Παπασταθόπουλο ο βοηθός του Μπος!
BUNDESLIGA
36 λεπτά πριν
Τα πρωτοχρονιάτικα κάλαντα και οι μαντινάδες με... νόημα στον Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
38 λεπτά πριν
Χωρίς προβλήματα η προπόνηση του Άρη
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
41 λεπτά πριν
Σάλος στην Πορτογαλία: Κίνδυνος να αφαιρεθεί πρωτάθλημα από την Μπενφίκα λόγω στημένων!
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
48 λεπτά πριν
Το Double Dragon IV και στα κινητά
GAMING
49 λεπτά πριν
Ο Σόιμπλε δεν αποκλείει το ενδεχόμενο να σχηματιστεί κυβέρνηση μειοψηφίας στη Γερμανία
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
49 λεπτά πριν
Ρέθυμνο - Κύμη
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
55 λεπτά πριν
Παπαδάκης: «Έχουμε μόνο να κερδίσουμε πράγματα με τον Παναθηναϊκό»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
56 λεπτά πριν
Πρώτοι αγώνες για το πρωτάθλημα Formula E και νίκη της DS
FORMULA 1
57 λεπτά πριν
Μπήκε φουριόζος ο Τζούρτζεβιτς
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
58 λεπτά πριν
Κόροιβος - Προμηθέας
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Αρης - Τρίκαλα
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Ερωτική Αστρολογική Ταρώ 30-12-2017
ΖΩΔΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Τόσκας: «Η Ελλάδα είναι και πρέπει να παραμείνει πυλώνας σταθερότητας και ασφάλειας στην περιοχή»
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Only details for Emanuel Sakic's transfer move to Atromitos

30 Δεκεμβρίου 2017, 18:00
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 41 λεπτά πριν
Only details are currently remaining for the transfer move of Austrian Emanuel Sakic, who was recently released from SC Rheindorf Altach, to Atromitos.

Manager of in-form Super League club, Damir Canadi, knows well his 27-year-old compatriot and former defender of SK Rapid Wien II, Floridsdorfer AC, SC Austria Lustenau (2013-16), from their common spell at their motherland and believes that he could be a quality addition in the squad of his team ahead of the second part of 2017-18 season.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

Nikos Pappas doubtful ahead of SK Anadolu Efes clash on Thursday
Nikos Pappas doubtful ahead of SK Anadolu Efes clash on Thursday
Shooting guard of Panathinaikos BC, Nikos Pappas, remains doubtful ahead of the upcoming...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 6 λεπτά πριν
Nikos Pappas doubtful ahead of SK Anadolu Efes clash on Thursday
SDNA's exclusive: Mohamed Ofkir to join Panionios on loan (vid)
SDNA's exclusive: Mohamed Ofkir to join Panionios on loan (vid)
According to SDNA's exclusive information, talented left winger of K.S.C. Lokeren Oost-Vlaanderen,...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
3 ώρες 6 λεπτά πριν
SDNA's exclusive: Mohamed Ofkir to join Panionios on loan (vid)
Erik Morán in Athens on Tuesday to finalize deal with AEK
Erik Morán in Athens on Tuesday to finalize deal with AEK
Defensive midfielder of CD Leganés, Erik Morán Arribas, is expected in Athens next Tuesday, in...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
4 ώρες 6 λεπτά πριν
Erik Morán in Athens on Tuesday to finalize deal with AEK
