Vangelis Oikonomou signs contract with Panathinaikos until 2020

© SPORTSDNA 2017
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
ΟΦΗ: Το «χρίσμα» στον Φανούρη Βατσινά
ΟΦΗ: Το «χρίσμα» στον Φανούρη Βατσινά
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6 λεπτά πριν
ΟΦΗ: Το «χρίσμα» στον Φανούρη Βατσινά
Τομάσεβιτς αντί Μαξίμοβιτς στο ρόστερ του ΠΑΟΚ
Τομάσεβιτς αντί Μαξίμοβιτς στο ρόστερ του ΠΑΟΚ
ΠΟΛΟ
6 λεπτά πριν
Τομάσεβιτς αντί Μαξίμοβιτς στο ρόστερ του ΠΑΟΚ
«Κινήθηκε για Σαούλ το καλοκαίρι η Μπαρτσελόνα, αλλά...»
«Κινήθηκε για Σαούλ το καλοκαίρι η Μπαρτσελόνα, αλλά...»
PREMIER LEAGUE
11 λεπτά πριν
«Κινήθηκε για Σαούλ το καλοκαίρι η Μπαρτσελόνα, αλλά...»
Και επίσημα ο Οικονόμου στον Παναθηναϊκό
Και επίσημα ο Οικονόμου στον Παναθηναϊκό
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
12 λεπτά πριν
Και επίσημα ο Οικονόμου στον Παναθηναϊκό
Χίμκι - Μπαρτσελόνα (Euroleague 2017 - 18)
Live: Χίμκι - Μπαρτσελόνα
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
16 λεπτά πριν
Χίμκι - Μπαρτσελόνα (Euroleague 2017 - 18)
Γιος γνωστού γιατρού ο νεκρός από τη χιονοστιβάδα στα Γρεβενά
Γιος γνωστού γιατρού ο νεκρός από τη χιονοστιβάδα στα Γρεβενά
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
20 λεπτά πριν
Γιος γνωστού γιατρού ο νεκρός από τη χιονοστιβάδα στα Γρεβενά
Ισπανικός Εμφύλιος στην Τσέλσι: Ο Αλόνσο δεν κάλεσε τον Φάμπρεγας στο πάρτι!
Ισπανικός Εμφύλιος στην Τσέλσι: Ο Αλόνσο δεν κάλεσε τον Φάμπρεγας στο πάρτι!
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
21 λεπτά πριν
Ισπανικός Εμφύλιος στην Τσέλσι: Ο Αλόνσο δεν κάλεσε τον Φάμπρεγας στο πάρτι!
Νέο πρόβλημα με Σαν Εμετέριο στη Βαλένθια
Νέο πρόβλημα με Σαν Εμετέριο στη Βαλένθια
EUROLEAGUE 2017-18
27 λεπτά πριν
Νέο πρόβλημα με Σαν Εμετέριο στη Βαλένθια
Αυτά είναι τα 10 καλύτερα retro ποδοσφαιράκια
Αυτά είναι τα 10 καλύτερα retro ποδοσφαιράκια
GAMING
29 λεπτά πριν
Αυτά είναι τα 10 καλύτερα retro ποδοσφαιράκια
Συμφώνησε με Αναστασόπουλο ο Πανσερραϊκός
Συμφώνησε με Αναστασόπουλο ο Πανσερραϊκός
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
31 λεπτά πριν
Συμφώνησε με Αναστασόπουλο ο Πανσερραϊκός
Κατηγορείται για σεξουαλική παρενόχληση εν ενεργεία ΝΒΑer!
Κατηγορείται για σεξουαλική παρενόχληση εν ενεργεία ΝΒΑer!
NBA
32 λεπτά πριν
Κατηγορείται για σεξουαλική παρενόχληση εν ενεργεία ΝΒΑer!
Μάνταλος: «Και πάλι στα γήπεδα» (pic)
Μάνταλος: «Και πάλι στα γήπεδα» (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
32 λεπτά πριν
Μάνταλος: «Και πάλι στα γήπεδα» (pic)
Με τους γνωστούς απόντες η προπόνηση της Ξάνθης
Με τους γνωστούς απόντες η προπόνηση της Ξάνθης
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
36 λεπτά πριν
Με τους γνωστούς απόντες η προπόνηση της Ξάνθης
Αχίλλειος πτέρνα...
Αχίλλειος πτέρνα...
ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΒΕΤΑΚΗΣ
46 λεπτά πριν
Αχίλλειος πτέρνα...
Ανακοίνωσαν Μιλοσάβλιεφ τα Τρίκαλα
Ανακοίνωσαν Μιλοσάβλιεφ τα Τρίκαλα
FOOTBALL LEAGUE
46 λεπτά πριν
Ανακοίνωσαν Μιλοσάβλιεφ τα Τρίκαλα
ΕΛΣΤΑΤ: Μειώθηκε ο μόνιμος πληθυσμός της Ελλάδας το 2016
ΕΛΣΤΑΤ: Μειώθηκε ο μόνιμος πληθυσμός της Ελλάδας το 2016
ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑ
51 λεπτά πριν
ΕΛΣΤΑΤ: Μειώθηκε ο μόνιμος πληθυσμός της Ελλάδας το 2016
Πολ και Τζορτζ έπεισαν τον Μίτσελ να μπει στο Draft!
Πολ και Τζορτζ έπεισαν τον Μίτσελ να μπει στο Draft!
NBA
54 λεπτά πριν
Πολ και Τζορτζ έπεισαν τον Μίτσελ να μπει στο Draft!
Καλογιαννίδης: «Να κλείσει η χρονιά με νίκες»
Καλογιαννίδης: «Να κλείσει η χρονιά με νίκες»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Καλογιαννίδης: «Να κλείσει η χρονιά με νίκες»
Μεταγραφική αντεπίθεση μετά την πώληση φαν Ντάικ από την Σαουθάμπτον
Μεταγραφική αντεπίθεση μετά την πώληση φαν Ντάικ από την Σαουθάμπτον
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Μεταγραφική αντεπίθεση μετά την πώληση φαν Ντάικ από την Σαουθάμπτον
Η χρονιά των νέων: Ο κορυφαίος Έλληνας stand up comedian του 2017 (Poll)
Η χρονιά των νέων: Ο κορυφαίος Έλληνας stand up comedian του 2017 (Poll)
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Η χρονιά των νέων: Ο κορυφαίος Έλληνας stand up comedian του 2017 (Poll)
Η περίεργη ιστορία μιας οικογένειας που εδώ και τρεις μήνες ζει σε αεροδρόμιο
Η περίεργη ιστορία μιας οικογένειας που εδώ και τρεις μήνες ζει σε αεροδρόμιο
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Η περίεργη ιστορία μιας οικογένειας που εδώ και τρεις μήνες ζει σε αεροδρόμιο
Η Ελένη Μενεγάκη έχει λιγούρες - Είναι και πάλι έγκυος;
Η Ελένη Μενεγάκη έχει λιγούρες - Είναι και πάλι έγκυος;
LIFE STYLE
1 ώρα πριν
Η Ελένη Μενεγάκη έχει λιγούρες - Είναι και πάλι έγκυος;
ΠΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ: «Οι γκανγκστερικές μέθοδοι και ο υπόκοσμος, ανήκουν οριστικά στο χθες του ποδοσφαίρου»
«Οι γκανγκστερικές μέθοδοι και ο υπόκοσμος, ανήκουν οριστικά στο χθες του ποδοσφαίρου»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
ΠΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ: «Οι γκανγκστερικές μέθοδοι και ο υπόκοσμος, ανήκουν οριστικά στο χθες του ποδοσφαίρου»
Τάσεις φυγής από τον Κριστιάνο, ζήτησε από την Ρεάλ να ορίσει τιμή πώλησης
Τάσεις φυγής από τον Κριστιάνο, ζήτησε από την Ρεάλ να ορίσει τιμή πώλησης
PRIMERA DIVISION
1 ώρα πριν
Τάσεις φυγής από τον Κριστιάνο, ζήτησε από την Ρεάλ να ορίσει τιμή πώλησης
Σχορτσανίτης από το... 2018 στα Τρίκαλα
Σχορτσανίτης από το... 2018 στα Τρίκαλα
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Σχορτσανίτης από το... 2018 στα Τρίκαλα
Ο Π.Σ.Α.Π. στο «Χαμόγελο του Παιδιού»
Ο Π.Σ.Α.Π. στο «Χαμόγελο του Παιδιού»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Ο Π.Σ.Α.Π. στο «Χαμόγελο του Παιδιού»
Παναθηναϊκός: Πέρασε ιατρικά και ανακοινώνεται για 2,5 χρόνια ο Οικονόμου
Παναθηναϊκός: Πέρασε ιατρικά και ανακοινώνεται για 2,5 χρόνια ο Οικονόμου
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Παναθηναϊκός: Πέρασε ιατρικά και ανακοινώνεται για 2,5 χρόνια ο Οικονόμου
Παναθηναϊκός: «Παρών» στην προπόνηση ο Μολέδο
Παναθηναϊκός: «Παρών» στην προπόνηση ο Μολέδο
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Παναθηναϊκός: «Παρών» στην προπόνηση ο Μολέδο
Η γυναίκα που χαίρεται ο Νίκος Οικονομόπουλος είναι το κάτι άλλο…
Η γυναίκα που χαίρεται ο Νίκος Οικονομόπουλος είναι το κάτι άλλο…
LIFE STYLE
1 ώρα πριν
Η γυναίκα που χαίρεται ο Νίκος Οικονομόπουλος είναι το κάτι άλλο…
«Γλυκοκοιτάζουν» τον Ουμτιτί οι δύο «μεγάλοι» του Μάντσεστερ
«Γλυκοκοιτάζουν» τον Ουμτιτί οι δύο «μεγάλοι» του Μάντσεστερ
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
«Γλυκοκοιτάζουν» τον Ουμτιτί οι δύο «μεγάλοι» του Μάντσεστερ
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’

Vangelis Oikonomou signs contract with Panathinaikos until 2020

29 Δεκεμβρίου 2017, 18:35
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 λεπτό πριν
Vangelis Oikonomou signs contract with Panathinaikos until 2020

Panathinaikos officially announced on Friday evening their deal with experienced central / left defender Vangelis Oikonomou, until the summer of 2020.

The 30-year-old former player of Ionikos, Thyella Patras, Agios Dimitrios, Kavala, Atromitos (2011-13), Ross County, Veria, who was recently released from Panionios, will replace international central defender Giorgos Koutroubis in the current squad of manager Marinos Ouzounidis' team ahead of the second part of 2017-18 season.

  • Dislikes0

Σχετικα Αρθρα

"José Cañas ready to return to his motherland"
"José Cañas ready to return to his motherland"
Experienced defensive midfielder of PAOK, José Alberto Cañas Ruiz-Herrera, wants to return to his...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
1 ώρα 46 λεπτά πριν
"José Cañas ready to return to his motherland"
"Antonio Donnarumma had agreed to join Olympiacos last summer"
"Antonio Donnarumma had agreed to join Olympiacos last summer"
Italian goalkeeper of AC Milan, Antonio Donnarumma, had agreed to join Olympiacos back in the...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
2 ώρες 46 λεπτά πριν
"Antonio Donnarumma had agreed to join Olympiacos last summer"
Promitheas Patras B.C announce the capture o Octavius Ellis
Promitheas Patras B.C announce the capture o Octavius Ellis
Octavius Ellis signs contract until the end of the season with the greek basketball team Promitheas...
NEWS IN ENGLISH
4 ώρες 46 λεπτά πριν
Promitheas Patras B.C announce the capture o Octavius Ellis
© SPORTSDNA 2017 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Vangelis Oikonomou signs contract with Panathinaikos until 2020
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1’