Vangelis Oikonomou signs contract with Panathinaikos until 2020

Panathinaikos officially announced on Friday evening their deal with experienced central / left defender Vangelis Oikonomou, until the summer of 2020.
The 30-year-old former player of Ionikos, Thyella Patras, Agios Dimitrios, Kavala, Atromitos (2011-13), Ross County, Veria, who was recently released from Panionios, will replace international central defender Giorgos Koutroubis in the current squad of manager Marinos Ouzounidis' team ahead of the second part of 2017-18 season.
