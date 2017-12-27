Panathinaikos BC included in Tornike Shengelia transfer rumours

Panathinaikos BC are negotiating with Saski Baskonia SAD for the capture of Georgian power forward Tornike Shengelia, according to rumours from Serbia.
However, it seems that the Greens are not actually interested in making an official move for the purchase of 26-year-old international and former player of Valencia Basket, Spirou Charleroi, Verviers-Pepinster, Brooklyn Nets (2012-14), Springfield Armor, Chicago Bulls, who is averaging 15 ppg and 5.5 rpg during 2017-18 season at Euroleague with the shirt of the Spanish club.
