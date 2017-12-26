© SPORTSDNA 2017
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 1'

"Alin Toșca to continue his career at PAOK on loan"

26 Δεκεμβρίου 2017, 16:30
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 1 ώρα πριν
"Alin Toșca to continue his career at PAOK on loan"

According to recent reports from his motherland, Romanian central defender of Real Betis, Alin Dorinel Toșca, will continue his career at PAOK on loan.

Experienced manager of the Greek Cup winners, Răzvan Lucescu, knows well his 25-year-old international compatriot, who has also been a member of Steaua II București, Unirea Urziceni, AFC Săgeata Năvodari, FC Viitorul Constanța, Steaua București (2014-17) in the past, before joining the Spanish club back in the summer of 2017 for an estimated amount of 1 million euros.

  • Dislikes0

