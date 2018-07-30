© SPORTSDNA 2018
Tags:

Ντ' Αντόνι: «Δεν είναι ανίκητοι οι Ουόριορς» (vid)

30 Ιουλίου 2018, 14:25
Ντ' Αντόνι: «Δεν είναι ανίκητοι οι Ουόριορς» (vid)

Ο Μάικ Ντ'Αντόνι τόνισε πως η Δύση θα είναι και φέτος ιδιαίτερα ανταγωνιστική, ενώ ανέφερε πως οι Γκόλντεν Στέιτ Ουόριορς δεν είναι ανίκητοι.

Ο τεχνικός των Ρόκετς στάθηκε στον ανταγωνισμό που υπάρχει στην Δυτική Περιφέρεια μετά και την έλευση του Λεμπρόν Τζέιμς και ανέφερε: «Είναι δύσκολα. Ο Τζέιμς (Χάρντεν) έκανε το καλύτεορ δυνατό πέρσι. Δεν έχει αλλάξει κάτι. Ήταν ήδη δύσκολα, παραμένει το ίδιο. Το Γκόλντεν Στέιτ έδειχνε ανίκητο μέχρι πριν λίγα χρόνια, αλλά σίγουρα δεν είναι ανίκητοι».

