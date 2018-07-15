NBAer αποσύρθηκε από την ενεργό δράση σε ηλικία 25 ετών (pic)

Ο πρώην άσος των Χόρνετς και των Γκρίζλις, ο οποίος αγωνίστηκε σε 111 παιχνίδια στο ΝΒΑ μετρώντας 6 πόντους και 2,4 ριμπάουντ μ.ο, αποφάσισε να αποχαιρετήσει τα παρκέ σε ηλικία μόλις 25 ετών.
Όπως δήλωσε μέσω του Instagram, ο Χέρστον νιώθει πως δεν έχει να αποδείξει κάτι και πως δεν έχει να προσφέρει τίποτα άλλο στα παρκέ, ενώ ανέφερε πως η υγεία του είναι πολύ σημαντική την δεδομένη χρονική στιγμή.
Today is probably one of the saddest days of my life as I decide to walk away from basketball. Thank you to my true fans, supporters, family, friends, and most importantly, the haters. I’ve done things with this game that I never imagined myself doing. This young kid from the East side of Greensboro never imagined playing against the greatest, going to the best college on this earth, and playing with some of the best coaches and teammates ever. I’m highly blessed and hopefully I can still give my gift to the youth and give them a path to greatness. At this point in my life, I feel I don’t have anymore to prove to anyone that has not been at the highest level. My passion for the game will always be there and I will forever stick around the game of basketball, I just feel that health is my best choice right now and being healthy is way too important. Again, thank you to everyone that stuck with me throughout all of these years, I love you all ❤️
