© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Αύριο οι υπογραφές για Κολάσο- Γκαρσία
Αύριο οι υπογραφές για Κολάσο- Γκαρσία
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
3 λεπτά πριν
Αύριο οι υπογραφές για Κολάσο- Γκαρσία
Με πανό έξω από ανοιχτά καταστήματα - «Mην ψωνίσει κανείς» (pics)
Με πανό έξω από ανοιχτά καταστήματα - «Mην ψωνίσει κανείς» (pics)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
7 λεπτά πριν
Με πανό έξω από ανοιχτά καταστήματα - «Mην ψωνίσει κανείς» (pics)
Η U20 της Γαλλίας... μιμείται τον Γκριεζμάν! (vid)
Η U20 της Γαλλίας... μιμείται τον Γκριεζμάν! (vid)
EUROBASKET
12 λεπτά πριν
Η U20 της Γαλλίας... μιμείται τον Γκριεζμάν! (vid)
Προπονήθηκε με Φιλιππούση ο Νόλε (pics)
Προπονήθηκε με Φιλιππούση ο Νόλε (pics)
WIMBLEDON
12 λεπτά πριν
Προπονήθηκε με Φιλιππούση ο Νόλε (pics)
«Ο Σάρι διώχνει Μοράτα-Ζιρού για να φέρει Ιγκουαΐν»
«Ο Σάρι διώχνει Μοράτα-Ζιρού για να φέρει Ιγκουαΐν»
PREMIER LEAGUE
17 λεπτά πριν
«Ο Σάρι διώχνει Μοράτα-Ζιρού για να φέρει Ιγκουαΐν»
Πρόταση της Γιουνάιτεντ για τον Μπονούτσι
Πρόταση της Γιουνάιτεντ για τον Μπονούτσι
PREMIER LEAGUE
25 λεπτά πριν
Πρόταση της Γιουνάιτεντ για τον Μπονούτσι
Πέθανε ο γιος του Σωκράτη Κόκκαλη
Πέθανε ο γιος του Σωκράτη Κόκκαλη
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
31 λεπτά πριν
Πέθανε ο γιος του Σωκράτη Κόκκαλη
Ο Πακιάο παγκόσμιος πρωταθλητής στα 39!
Ο Πακιάο παγκόσμιος πρωταθλητής στα 39!
ΠΥΓΜΑΧΙΑ
33 λεπτά πριν
Ο Πακιάο παγκόσμιος πρωταθλητής στα 39!
NBAer αποσύρθηκε από την ενεργό δράση σε ηλικία 25 ετών (pic)
NBAer αποσύρθηκε από την ενεργό δράση σε ηλικία 25 ετών (pic)
NBA
35 λεπτά πριν
NBAer αποσύρθηκε από την ενεργό δράση σε ηλικία 25 ετών (pic)
Μίτινγκ υψηλών προδιαγραφών για το 2019 προανήγγειλε ο πρόεδρος του ΣΕΓΑΣ
Μίτινγκ υψηλών προδιαγραφών για το 2019 προανήγγειλε ο πρόεδρος του ΣΕΓΑΣ
ΣΤΙΒΟΣ
44 λεπτά πριν
Μίτινγκ υψηλών προδιαγραφών για το 2019 προανήγγειλε ο πρόεδρος του ΣΕΓΑΣ
Επαφές της ΑΕΚ με τον Του Χόλογουεϊ (vid)
Επαφές της ΑΕΚ με τον Του Χόλογουεϊ (vid)
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
52 λεπτά πριν
Επαφές της ΑΕΚ με τον Του Χόλογουεϊ (vid)
«Παράθυρο» για αποτροπή της μείωσης των συντάξεων το 2019 ανοίγει ο Πετρόπουλος
«Παράθυρο» για αποτροπή της μείωσης των συντάξεων το 2019 ανοίγει ο Πετρόπουλος
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
52 λεπτά πριν
«Παράθυρο» για αποτροπή της μείωσης των συντάξεων το 2019 ανοίγει ο Πετρόπουλος
Η Μόσχα με έντονο γαλλικό και κροατικό χρώμα (vids)
Η Μόσχα με έντονο γαλλικό και κροατικό χρώμα (vids)
MUNDIAL 2018
1 ώρα πριν
Η Μόσχα με έντονο γαλλικό και κροατικό χρώμα (vids)
Τουρκία: Δύο χρόνια μετά το αποτυχημένο πραξικόπημα
Τουρκία: Δύο χρόνια μετά το αποτυχημένο πραξικόπημα
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Τουρκία: Δύο χρόνια μετά το αποτυχημένο πραξικόπημα
Η ενδεκάδα του Ολυμπιακού με την Έουπεν
Η ενδεκάδα του Ολυμπιακού με την Έουπεν
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Η ενδεκάδα του Ολυμπιακού με την Έουπεν
Στο τουρνουά του Ζαντάρ Φενέρ, ΤΣΣΚΑ και... Leopards!
Στο τουρνουά του Ζαντάρ Φενέρ, ΤΣΣΚΑ και... Leopards!
EUROLEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Στο τουρνουά του Ζαντάρ Φενέρ, ΤΣΣΚΑ και... Leopards!
Τελικός 10 ερωτήσεων: Θα είσαι ο πρώτος που θα σηκώσει κούπα στο μουντιαλικό κουιζ;
Τελικός 10 ερωτήσεων: Θα είσαι ο πρώτος που θα σηκώσει κούπα στο μουντιαλικό κουιζ;
MUNDIAL 2018
1 ώρα πριν
Τελικός 10 ερωτήσεων: Θα είσαι ο πρώτος που θα σηκώσει κούπα στο μουντιαλικό κουιζ;
Έουπεν - Ολυμπιακός
Live: Έουπεν - Ολυμπιακός 0-0
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Έουπεν - Ολυμπιακός
Κινείται για Μπερτόλιο η Λαμία
Κινείται για Μπερτόλιο η Λαμία
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Κινείται για Μπερτόλιο η Λαμία
Γάμος Σρόιτερ - Μπούκη: Η τούρτα, ο στολισμός και όμορφες μπομπονιέρες (pics)
Γάμος Σρόιτερ - Μπούκη: Η τούρτα, ο στολισμός και όμορφες μπομπονιέρες (pics)
LIFE STYLE
1 ώρα πριν
Γάμος Σρόιτερ - Μπούκη: Η τούρτα, ο στολισμός και όμορφες μπομπονιέρες (pics)
Συνεχίζονται οι επαφές στον Πανηλειακό
Συνεχίζονται οι επαφές στον Πανηλειακό
Γ' ΕΘΝΙΚΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Συνεχίζονται οι επαφές στον Πανηλειακό
Τζέιμς: «Η προσφορά της Αρμάνι δεν ήταν η καλύτερη» (pic)
Τζέιμς: «Η προσφορά της Αρμάνι δεν ήταν η καλύτερη» (pic)
EUROLEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Τζέιμς: «Η προσφορά της Αρμάνι δεν ήταν η καλύτερη» (pic)
Αυτά τα τρία πράγματα πρέπει να κάνεις το πρωί για να «ξυπνάς» το σώμα σου
Αυτά τα τρία πράγματα πρέπει να κάνεις το πρωί για να «ξυπνάς» το σώμα σου
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
1 ώρα πριν
Αυτά τα τρία πράγματα πρέπει να κάνεις το πρωί για να «ξυπνάς» το σώμα σου
Ενεργοποιήθηκε η πρώτη σύνδεση οπτικών ινών μέχρι το σπίτι από τον όμιλο ΟΤΕ
Ενεργοποιήθηκε η πρώτη σύνδεση οπτικών ινών μέχρι το σπίτι από τον όμιλο ΟΤΕ
INTERNET
1 ώρα πριν
Ενεργοποιήθηκε η πρώτη σύνδεση οπτικών ινών μέχρι το σπίτι από τον όμιλο ΟΤΕ
«Μάχη» Έβερτον - Μπόρνμουθ για χάρη του Λασάλτ
«Μάχη» Έβερτον - Μπόρνμουθ για χάρη του Λασάλτ
PREMIER LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
«Μάχη» Έβερτον - Μπόρνμουθ για χάρη του Λασάλτ
Υπογράφουν Κολάσο-Γκαρσία (pic)
Υπογράφουν Κολάσο-Γκαρσία (pic)
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Υπογράφουν Κολάσο-Γκαρσία (pic)
Βεζένκοφ: «Θα δουλέψω σκληρά, πήρα την απόφαση σε λίγα λεπτά»
Βεζένκοφ: «Θα δουλέψω σκληρά, πήρα την απόφαση σε λίγα λεπτά»
STOIXIMAN.GR BASKET LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
Βεζένκοφ: «Θα δουλέψω σκληρά, πήρα την απόφαση σε λίγα λεπτά»
ΠΑΟΚ - Αντβέρπ
LIVE: ΠΑΟΚ - Αντβέρπ 1-2
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
1 ώρα πριν
ΠΑΟΚ - Αντβέρπ
Κουρουμπλής: «Ο,τι έκανε ο Τσίπρας με την ΠΓΔΜ θα έκανε και ο Ανδρέας Παπανδρέου»
Κουρουμπλής: «Ο,τι έκανε ο Τσίπρας με την ΠΓΔΜ θα έκανε και ο Ανδρέας Παπανδρέου»
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Κουρουμπλής: «Ο,τι έκανε ο Τσίπρας με την ΠΓΔΜ θα έκανε και ο Ανδρέας Παπανδρέου»
Νέα εξαιρετική εμφάνιση από τον Σέξτον (vid)
Νέα εξαιρετική εμφάνιση από τον Σέξτον (vid)
NBA
1 ώρα πριν
Νέα εξαιρετική εμφάνιση από τον Σέξτον (vid)
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2’
Tags:

NBAer αποσύρθηκε από την ενεργό δράση σε ηλικία 25 ετών (pic)

15 Ιουλίου 2018, 14:17
NBAer αποσύρθηκε από την ενεργό δράση σε ηλικία 25 ετών (pic)

Ο Πι Τζέι Χέρστον αποφάσισε να αποσυρθεί από την ενεργό δράση, σε ηλικία μόλις 25 ετών!

Ο πρώην άσος των Χόρνετς και των Γκρίζλις, ο οποίος αγωνίστηκε σε 111 παιχνίδια στο ΝΒΑ μετρώντας 6 πόντους και 2,4 ριμπάουντ μ.ο, αποφάσισε να αποχαιρετήσει τα παρκέ σε ηλικία μόλις 25 ετών.

Όπως δήλωσε μέσω του Instagram, ο Χέρστον νιώθει πως δεν έχει να αποδείξει κάτι και πως δεν έχει να προσφέρει τίποτα άλλο στα παρκέ, ενώ ανέφερε πως η υγεία του είναι πολύ σημαντική την δεδομένη χρονική στιγμή.

Today is probably one of the saddest days of my life as I decide to walk away from basketball. Thank you to my true fans, supporters, family, friends, and most importantly, the haters. I’ve done things with this game that I never imagined myself doing. This young kid from the East side of Greensboro never imagined playing against the greatest, going to the best college on this earth, and playing with some of the best coaches and teammates ever. I’m highly blessed and hopefully I can still give my gift to the youth and give them a path to greatness. At this point in my life, I feel I don’t have anymore to prove to anyone that has not been at the highest level. My passion for the game will always be there and I will forever stick around the game of basketball, I just feel that health is my best choice right now and being healthy is way too important. Again, thank you to everyone that stuck with me throughout all of these years, I love you all ❤️

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη PJ Hairston (@sirr_peej) στις

  • Dislikes0
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
NBAer αποσύρθηκε από την ενεργό δράση σε ηλικία 25 ετών (pic)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2’