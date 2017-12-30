© SPORTSDNA 2017
Η επίμαχη φάση με το νικητήριο καλάθι του Γιάννη (vid)

30 Δεκεμβρίου 2017, 05:58
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 12 λεπτά πριν
Η επίμαχη φάση με το νικητήριο καλάθι του Γιάννη (vid)

To ματς των Μπακς με τους Θάντερ στην Οκλαχόμα κρίθηκε από το καλάθι του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο, για το οποίο οι γηπεδούχοι διαμαρτύρονται πως ο Έλληνας άσος πάτησε την baseline. Τι δείχνουν τα ριπλεϊ της φάσης....

Το δραματικό φινάλε στην Οκλαχόμα ήρθε δια χειρός Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο, ο οποίος έκρινε το ματς και με δικό του καλάθι έδωσε τη νίκη στους Μπακς με 97-95.

Οι Θάντερ φωνάζουν για την συγκεκριμένη φάση, καθώς ο Γιάννης φαίνεται να πατάει τη baseline στην προσπάθειά του, η οποία καταλήγει στο νικητήριο καλάθι.

