Η επίμαχη φάση με το νικητήριο καλάθι του Γιάννη (vid)

Το δραματικό φινάλε στην Οκλαχόμα ήρθε δια χειρός Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο, ο οποίος έκρινε το ματς και με δικό του καλάθι έδωσε τη νίκη στους Μπακς με 97-95.
Οι Θάντερ φωνάζουν για την συγκεκριμένη φάση, καθώς ο Γιάννης φαίνεται να πατάει τη baseline στην προσπάθειά του, η οποία καταλήγει στο νικητήριο καλάθι.
Bucks win. Giannis gets the game-winner here — even though he very clearly stepped out of bounds. No call. Ball game. pic.twitter.com/VSSMglXg2v— Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) December 30, 2017
Should have been Thunder ball with the game tied and roughly three seconds remaining. Referee just misses Giannis stepping out of bounds. FANTASTIC defense by @jhuestis. pic.twitter.com/vPOxvdOOpF— Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) December 30, 2017
