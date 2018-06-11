© SPORTSDNA 2018
Την... έπεσε στον Μίσιτς φίλαθλος της Λιέτουβος Ρίτας! (vid)

Την... έπεσε στον Μίσιτς φίλαθλος της Λιέτουβος Ρίτας! (vid)

Με ένα... παρατράγουδο πραγματοποιήθηκε ο δεύτερος τελικός του πρωταθλήματος Λιθουανίας, καθώς ένας εκ των φιλάθλων της Λιέτουβος Ρίτας έκανε... επίθεση στον Βασίλιε Μίσιτς.

