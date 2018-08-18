Το εκπληκτικό «αντίο» του Γκασόλ στον Ναβάρο (pic)

Μετά από μία... ζωή μαζί στα παρκέ, ο Γκασόλ αποχαιρέτησε μέσω ενός συγκινητικού μηνύματος στο Instagram τον Ναβάρο, που αποσύρθηκε από την ενεργό δράση.
«Όσα κατάφερες και έδωσες στο μπάσκετ δεν περιγράφονται με λόγια. Το ‘ΣΕ ΕΥΧΑΡΙΣΤΩ’, ακόμη και με κεφαλαία γράμματα, δεν αρκεί για να εκτιμηθεί πόσα σημαίνεις για όλους εμάς που αγαπάμε αυτό το άθλημα, ειδικά για μένα. Ήταν κάτι παραπάνω από τιμή μου να μεγαλώσω δίπλα σου όλα αυτά τα χρόνια και είμαι βέβαιος πως ό,τι κι αν ακολουθήσεις από εδώ και πέρα θα το κάνεις εξαιρετικά», ανέφερε ο σέντερ των Σπερς για τον πρώην συμπαίκτη και καλό του φίλο.
Δείτε εδώ την ανάρτηση του Γκασόλ:
No hay palabras que puedan transmitir lo que has dado al baloncesto. Un “GRACIAS”, aunque sea en mayúsculas, no es suficiente para agradecerte lo mucho que significas para todos los que amamos este deporte, y en especial para mi. Ha sido más que un honor haber crecido a tu lado y estoy seguro de que lo que venga a partir de ahora también vas a hacer que sea muy especial. #GraciasNavarro #GràciesNavarro What you have done and given to the game of Basketball cannot be expressed with words. ‘THANK YOU’, even written in capital letters, is not enough to appreciate how much you mean to all of us who love this sport, especially to me. It has been more than an honor to grow with you all these years and I’m sure that whatever comes next you will make it extraordinary. #ThankYouNavarro
