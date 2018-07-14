© SPORTSDNA 2018
Tags:
Tags:

Σκληρή δουλειά στις ΗΠΑ για Βεζένκοφ (pic)

14 Ιουλίου 2018, 17:01
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 38 λεπτά πριν
Σκληρή δουλειά στις ΗΠΑ για Βεζένκοφ (pic)

Ο Αλέξανδρος Βεζένκοφ ετοιμάζεται για την πρώτη του σεζόν στον Ολυμπιακό και προπονείται στις ΗΠΑ, όπως είχε συμβεί και τα προηγούμενα καλοκαίρια.

Πριν από δύο ημέρες, ο Ολυμπιακός ανακοίνωσε την απόκτηση του 23χρονου φόργουορντ για την επόμενη διετία κι εκείνος δουλεύει ήδη σκληρά για να ανταποκριθεί στις απαιτήσεις των «ερυθρολεύκων» και του Ντέιβιντ Μπλατ.

Συγκεκριμένα, ο Βεζένκοφ βρίσκεται στο Ορλάντο και προπονείται ατομικά, για ακόμη ένα καλοκαίρι, υπό την επίβλεψη του Τζεφ Χιγκέρα στις εγκαταστάσεις του «TNT Elite Hoops».

Δείτε τη σχετική φωτογραφία: 

Welcome Back To TheShop! Greek’s @olympiacosbc announced the signing of Aleksandar Vezenkov. The Bulgarian forward and Nets draftee (2017) spent the previous seasons with Barcelona. Extremely excited for this opportunity for our sniper. He’s back in theShop with us on a daily basis + working hard with @coachjdh — not too many players have the level of commitment he demonstrates on the regular. At the age of 22, he’s played professionally now for 7 years. The discipline behind his work ethic he shows as a professional is a vital piece to why he’s been so successful up to this point & will continue to have tremendous success throughout his career. He’ll play for 2018’s @eurocup champion coach + 2014 @euroleague champion, David Blatt. Congratulations Aleksandar! #tntelite #theshop #todaynottomorrow #bethebest #outworkeveryone #probasketball #basketball #euroleague #olympiacos #nba

A post shared by TNT Elite Hoops (@tntelitehoops) on

Σκληρή δουλειά στις ΗΠΑ για Βεζένκοφ (pic)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2’