Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 5'

Γεμάτη... λάμψη η φουρνιά του 2018 στο Hall of Fame του μπάσκετ (pics)

31 Μαρτίου 2018, 19:26
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 42 λεπτά πριν
Γεμάτη... λάμψη η φουρνιά του 2018 στο Hall of Fame του μπάσκετ (pics)

Το Naismith Hall of Fame ανακοίνωσε την... τάξη του 2018 στην οποία θα βρεθούν μερικά από τα μεγαλύτερα αστέρια του παρελθόντος, όπως ο Στιβ Νας, ο Τζέισον Κιντ, ο Γκραντ Χιλ και ο Ντίνο Ράτζα.

Τους παίκτες που θα βρεθούν στο Naismith Hall of Fame για το 2018 ανακοίνωσε η διοργανώτρια αρχή το Σάββατο (31/03). Ανάμεσα στα ονόματα βρίσκονται μερικοί από τους παίκτες που έγραψαν τη δική τους ιστορία στα παρκέ τόσο του ΝΒΑ, όσο και του παγκοσμίου μπάσκετ.

Στην.. τάξη του 2018 θα βρεθούν οι Στιβ Νας, Τζέισον Κιντ, Ρέι Άλεν, Μόρις Τσικς, Γκραντ Χιλ, Ντίνο Ράτζα, Τίνα Τόμπσον, Τσαρλς Ντρέσελ, Ροντ Θορν, Ρικ Ουελτς, Όρα Μέι Ουάσινγκτον, Τσαρλς Σκοτ και Κέιτι Σμιθ.

Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 5’