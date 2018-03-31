Γεμάτη... λάμψη η φουρνιά του 2018 στο Hall of Fame του μπάσκετ (pics)

Τους παίκτες που θα βρεθούν στο Naismith Hall of Fame για το 2018 ανακοίνωσε η διοργανώτρια αρχή το Σάββατο (31/03). Ανάμεσα στα ονόματα βρίσκονται μερικοί από τους παίκτες που έγραψαν τη δική τους ιστορία στα παρκέ τόσο του ΝΒΑ, όσο και του παγκοσμίου μπάσκετ.
Στην.. τάξη του 2018 θα βρεθούν οι Στιβ Νας, Τζέισον Κιντ, Ρέι Άλεν, Μόρις Τσικς, Γκραντ Χιλ, Ντίνο Ράτζα, Τίνα Τόμπσον, Τσαρλς Ντρέσελ, Ροντ Θορν, Ρικ Ουελτς, Όρα Μέι Ουάσινγκτον, Τσαρλς Σκοτ και Κέιτι Σμιθ.
He was a triple-double player throughout his entire basketball career and dominated at every level of the game. We congratulate 10x @NBA All-Star @RealJasonKidd. #18HoopClass— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) 31 Μαρτίου 2018
: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/eKjLKNp1Vn
A 19-year @NBA veteran and 8x NBA All-Star, he was a magician with the basketball and could always find the open man, usually in 7 secs or less. We congratulate 2x NBA MVP @SteveNash. #18HoopClass— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) 31 Μαρτίου 2018
: Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/zumwforidk
One of the greatest college players of all-time and a 19-year @NBA veteran, this man has made an impact on and off the court. We congratulate 2x @NCAA Champion and 7x NBA All-Star @realgranthill33. #18HoopClass— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) 31 Μαρτίου 2018
: Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/IBdmpy4Ukb
This man rewrote the record books as one of the greatest shooters in @NBA history. He currently holds the record for most three-point field goals made at 2,973. We congratulate 2x NBA Champion Ray Allen. #18HoopClass— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) 31 Μαρτίου 2018
: Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/frd3a4oxsG
Known as one of the greatest defensive point guards in our game, we congratulate 4x @NBA All-Star Maurice Cheeks! #18HoopClass— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) 31 Μαρτίου 2018
: Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/FlqVJeuyXq
She was the first college player selected in the @WNBA inaugural draft and has been a true pioneer for women’s basketball. We congratulate 4x WNBA Champion @IamTinaThompson. #18HoopClass— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) 31 Μαρτίου 2018
: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/z00gpGwwJd
The only coach in @NCAA history to win 100 games at four different schools and the inventor of “Midnight Madness,” we congratulate Coach Charles “Lefty” Driesell. #18HoopClass— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) 31 Μαρτίου 2018
: Sporting News via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/AUEarnxiDN
He had both an incredible career in the ABA and the @NBA and was a member of the @celtics championship team in 1976. We congratulate 5x All-Star Charlie Scott. #18HoopClass— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) 31 Μαρτίου 2018
: Focus on Sport/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/qwmaO7DIRs
Starting as an @NBA ball boy and eventually working in the league office, this man’s career has been an incredible journey. With a key role in marketing ‘92 Dream Team and the launch of the @WNBA, we congratulate Rick Welts. #18HoopClass— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) 31 Μαρτίου 2018
: Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/9ohh6C5EX6
He has been a fixture in professional basketball for over 50 years as a player, coach and executive. We congratulate ‘15 Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award winner Rod Thorn. #18HoopClass— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) 31 Μαρτίου 2018
: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/rOBRWOtdPe
He dominated the International game for decades and led his team to several in the Euro League, Yugoslav League, the Greek League and the Croatian League. We congratulate one of FIBA’s 50 Greatest Player’s (‘91) Dino Radja. #18HoopClass— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) 31 Μαρτίου 2018
: Doug Pensinger/AI via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/aEJHIh5fr2
She is the all-time leading scorer in women’s professional basketball having scored more than 7,000 points during her career in the ABL and WNBA. We congratulate 2x @WNBA Champion @katiesmith30. #18HoopClass— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) 31 Μαρτίου 2018
: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/CygVRgwShU
Born in 1898, she was arguably the greatest female athlete of her time. She was a part of 11 straight Women’s Colored Basketball Championship teams. We posthumously welcome Ora Mae Washington. #18HoopClass— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) 31 Μαρτίου 2018
