© SPORTSDNA 2018
All rights reserved
Pixual
  • Τελευταια νεα
  • Δημοφιλη
  • Live
Τα αθλητικά πρωτοσέλιδα της Τετάρτης 8/8
Τα αθλητικά πρωτοσέλιδα της Τετάρτης 8/8
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙΔΕΣ
19 λεπτά πριν
Τα αθλητικά πρωτοσέλιδα της Τετάρτης 8/8
Ο Χάμιλτον μαζεύει σκουπίδια στη Μύκονο! (vid)
Ο Χάμιλτον μαζεύει σκουπίδια στη Μύκονο! (vid)
ΠΑΡΑΣΚΗΝΙΑ
37 λεπτά πριν
Ο Χάμιλτον μαζεύει σκουπίδια στη Μύκονο! (vid)
Γιαννακόπουλος: «Πόλεμο λάσπης για να καλύψει την ανεπάρκειά του ο Αλαφούζος»
Γιαννακόπουλος: «Πόλεμο λάσπης για να καλύψει την ανεπάρκειά του ο Αλαφούζος»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
58 λεπτά πριν
Γιαννακόπουλος: «Πόλεμο λάσπης για να καλύψει την ανεπάρκειά του ο Αλαφούζος»
Σεισμική δόνηση 3,5 Ρίχτερ στην Ευρυτανία
Σεισμική δόνηση 3,5 Ρίχτερ στην Ευρυτανία
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
1 ώρα πριν
Σεισμική δόνηση 3,5 Ρίχτερ στην Ευρυτανία
Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ - Γουέστ Μπρομ 1-1
«Κόλλησε» ξανά η Φόρεστ του Μαρινάκη
ΕΥΡΩΠΗ
1 ώρα πριν
Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ - Γουέστ Μπρομ 1-1
ΑΕΚ: Τα πλάνα του Ουζουνίδη για την ενδεκάδα
Τα πλάνα του Ουζουνίδη για την ενδεκάδα
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
1 ώρα πριν
ΑΕΚ: Τα πλάνα του Ουζουνίδη για την ενδεκάδα
Μπενφίκα - Φενέρμπαχτσε 1-0 (vid)
Προβάδισμα για Μπενφίκα ενόψει... ΠΑΟΚ (vid)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:58
Μπενφίκα - Φενέρμπαχτσε 1-0 (vid)
Σώμα-όνειρο: Ο ΑΝΤ1 έχει την πιο χυμώδη δημοσιογράφο της ελληνικής τηλεόρασης! (Pics)
Σώμα-όνειρο: Ο ΑΝΤ1 έχει την πιο χυμώδη δημοσιογράφο της ελληνικής τηλεόρασης! (Pics)
LIFE STYLE
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:40
Σώμα-όνειρο: Ο ΑΝΤ1 έχει την πιο χυμώδη δημοσιογράφο της ελληνικής τηλεόρασης! (Pics)
Επίθεση Καραπαπά σε Βασιλειάδη: «Ο πόλεμος κατά Ολυμπιακού και Μαρινάκη δεν έχει προηγούμενο»
Επίθεση Καραπαπά σε Βασιλειάδη: «Ο πόλεμος κατά Ολυμπιακού και Μαρινάκη δεν έχει προηγούμενο»
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:29
Επίθεση Καραπαπά σε Βασιλειάδη: «Ο πόλεμος κατά Ολυμπιακού και Μαρινάκη δεν έχει προηγούμενο»
Ποια είναι η καλύτερη προπόνηση για μέγιστη απώλεια λίπους;
Ποια είναι η καλύτερη προπόνηση για μέγιστη απώλεια λίπους;
ΓΕΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:27
Ποια είναι η καλύτερη προπόνηση για μέγιστη απώλεια λίπους;
Την... πάτησε ο Άγιαξ, αλλά και όλοι οι γηπεδούχοι : όλη η δράση του Champions League (vid)
Την... πάτησε ο Άγιαξ, αλλά και όλοι οι γηπεδούχοι : όλη η δράση του Champions League (vid)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:25
Την... πάτησε ο Άγιαξ, αλλά και όλοι οι γηπεδούχοι : όλη η δράση του Champions League (vid)
Ανακοινώνει Ερεμένκο μετά τον ΠΑΟΚ η Σπαρτάκ
Ανακοινώνει Ερεμένκο μετά τον ΠΑΟΚ η Σπαρτάκ
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:18
Ανακοινώνει Ερεμένκο μετά τον ΠΑΟΚ η Σπαρτάκ
Στα 470 γυναικών η πρώτη πρόκριση για τους Ολυμπιακούς του Τόκιο
Στα 470 γυναικών η πρώτη πρόκριση για τους Ολυμπιακούς του Τόκιο
ΙΣΤΙΟΠΛΟΪΑ
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:10
Στα 470 γυναικών η πρώτη πρόκριση για τους Ολυμπιακούς του Τόκιο
Συμφώνησαν με Μακ οι Γκρίζλις
Συμφώνησαν με Μακ οι Γκρίζλις
NBA
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:10
Συμφώνησαν με Μακ οι Γκρίζλις
«Με τον Μαρινάκη θα συγκρουστούμε και θα χάσει!»
ΑΠΟΚΛ. ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ
«Με τον Μαρινάκη θα συγκρουστούμε και θα χάσει!»
ΑΛΛΑ ΣΠΟΡ
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 23:04
«Με τον Μαρινάκη θα συγκρουστούμε και θα χάσει!»
Στη Λισαβόνα το ευρωπαϊκό 25αρας του 2021
Στη Λισαβόνα το ευρωπαϊκό 25αρας του 2021
ΚΟΛΥΜΒΗΣΗ
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 22:55
Στη Λισαβόνα το ευρωπαϊκό 25αρας του 2021
Έρχεται Αθήνα για την ΑΕΚ ο Βίτορ!
Έρχεται Αθήνα για την ΑΕΚ ο Βίτορ!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 22:43
Έρχεται Αθήνα για την ΑΕΚ ο Βίτορ!
Θέλει δανεικό τον Μπακαγιόκο η Μίλαν
Θέλει δανεικό τον Μπακαγιόκο η Μίλαν
PREMIER LEAGUE
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 22:42
Θέλει δανεικό τον Μπακαγιόκο η Μίλαν
Αναστασάκης: «Κρατάω την σπουδαία εμπειρία και συνεχίζω»
Αναστασάκης: «Κρατάω την σπουδαία εμπειρία και συνεχίζω»
ΣΤΙΒΟΣ
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 22:41
Αναστασάκης: «Κρατάω την σπουδαία εμπειρία και συνεχίζω»
«Τρελό» μεταγραφικό κόλπο από Νταμπίζα - Τον... αρπάζει από ΑΕΚ, ΠΑΟΚ, Ολυμπιακό!
«Τρελό» μεταγραφικό κόλπο από Νταμπίζα - Τον... αρπάζει από ΑΕΚ, ΠΑΟΚ, Ολυμπιακό!
SUPER LEAGUE ΣΟΥΡΩΤΗ
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 22:39
«Τρελό» μεταγραφικό κόλπο από Νταμπίζα - Τον... αρπάζει από ΑΕΚ, ΠΑΟΚ, Ολυμπιακό!
Νέα καριέρα για τον Μενσά - Μπονσού: GM σε ομάδα της G - League (pic)
Νέα καριέρα για τον Μενσά - Μπονσού: GM σε ομάδα της G - League (pic)
NBA
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 22:36
Νέα καριέρα για τον Μενσά - Μπονσού: GM σε ομάδα της G - League (pic)
Η νέα εκτός έδρας φανέλα της Πάρμα είναι απίστευτη! (vid)
Η νέα εκτός έδρας φανέλα της Πάρμα είναι απίστευτη! (vid)
SERIE A
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 22:32
Η νέα εκτός έδρας φανέλα της Πάρμα είναι απίστευτη! (vid)
Βερολίνο 2018: Η ώρα του Τεντόγλου - Για την πρόκριση Παπαχρήστου, Τσάκωνας
Η ώρα του Τεντόγλου - Για την πρόκριση Παπαχρήστου, Τσάκωνας
ΣΤΙΒΟΣ
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 22:25
Βερολίνο 2018: Η ώρα του Τεντόγλου - Για την πρόκριση Παπαχρήστου, Τσάκωνας
Χάνει και τη ρεβάνς με Σέλτικ ο Μάνταλος!
Χάνει και τη ρεβάνς με Σέλτικ ο Μάνταλος!
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 22:24
Χάνει και τη ρεβάνς με Σέλτικ ο Μάνταλος!
Κόλλημα: Οι 3 νέες ελληνικές σειρές που θα κάνουν πάταγο φέτος
Κόλλημα: Οι 3 νέες ελληνικές σειρές που θα κάνουν πάταγο φέτος
ΨΥΧΑΓΩΓΙΑ
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 22:20
Κόλλημα: Οι 3 νέες ελληνικές σειρές που θα κάνουν πάταγο φέτος
Μάλμε - Βιντεότον 1-1 (vid)
Θετικά νέα για ΑΕΚ: Προβάδισμα η Βίντι! (vid)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 22:14
Μάλμε - Βιντεότον 1-1 (vid)
Στην 11η θέση ο Σκαρβέλης
Στην 11η θέση ο Σκαρβέλης
ΣΤΙΒΟΣ
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 22:11
Στην 11η θέση ο Σκαρβέλης
Στην Μπόρνμουθ με ποσό ρεκόρ ο Λερμά (vid)
Στην Μπόρνμουθ με ποσό ρεκόρ ο Λερμά (vid)
PREMIER LEAGUE
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 22:09
Στην Μπόρνμουθ με ποσό ρεκόρ ο Λερμά (vid)
Παίρνει...γεύση από Τούμπα ο Ακπόμ (pic)
Παίρνει...γεύση από Τούμπα ο Ακπόμ (pic)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 22:00
Παίρνει...γεύση από Τούμπα ο Ακπόμ (pic)
Η... κατάρα συνεχίζεται: ζημιά με Σμιθ στους Σίξερς (pic)
Η... κατάρα συνεχίζεται: ζημιά με Σμιθ στους Σίξερς (pic)
NBA
7 Αυγούστου 2018, 22:00
Η... κατάρα συνεχίζεται: ζημιά με Σμιθ στους Σίξερς (pic)
Τελευταία νέα
Close
  • Αποθήκευση άρθρου
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2’
Tags:

Ο Χάμιλτον μαζεύει σκουπίδια στη Μύκονο! (vid)

8 Αυγούστου 2018, 01:18
Τελευταία ανανέωση: 33 λεπτά πριν
Ο Χάμιλτον μαζεύει σκουπίδια στη Μύκονο! (vid)

O Λιούις Χάμιλτον βρίσκεται για διακοπές στη Μύκονο και για δεύτερη σερί χρονιά έσπευσε να καθαρίσει παραλία του νησιού από τα σκουπίδια!

Σε μία εξαιρετικά αξιέπαινε ενέργεια προέβη για μία ακόμη φορά ο Βρετανός πιλότος της Formula 1. 

Ο Λιούις Χάμιλτον έδειξε ξανά τις περιβαλλοντολογικές του ανησυχίες και -όπως έπραξε και πέρυσι όπου βρέθηκε για διακοπές στο "νησί των ανέμων”- μάζεψε αρκετές σακούλες με σκουπίδια από παραλία της Μυκόνου. 

Μάλιστα σε βίντεο που ανάρτησε στα social media, κάλεσε τον κόσμο να ευαισθητοποιηθεί σε θέματα που αφορούν τον πλανήτη μας και να μην αγοράζει πλαστικά προϊόντα. 

  • Dislikes0
© SPORTSDNA 2018 All rights reserved
Close
MENU
Ο Χάμιλτον μαζεύει σκουπίδια στη Μύκονο! (vid)
Χρόνος ανάγνωσης: 2’