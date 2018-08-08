Ο Χάμιλτον μαζεύει σκουπίδια στη Μύκονο! (vid)

Σε μία εξαιρετικά αξιέπαινε ενέργεια προέβη για μία ακόμη φορά ο Βρετανός πιλότος της Formula 1.
Ο Λιούις Χάμιλτον έδειξε ξανά τις περιβαλλοντολογικές του ανησυχίες και -όπως έπραξε και πέρυσι όπου βρέθηκε για διακοπές στο "νησί των ανέμων”- μάζεψε αρκετές σακούλες με σκουπίδια από παραλία της Μυκόνου.
Μάλιστα σε βίντεο που ανάρτησε στα social media, κάλεσε τον κόσμο να ευαισθητοποιηθεί σε θέματα που αφορούν τον πλανήτη μας και να μην αγοράζει πλαστικά προϊόντα.
I’m in just one of so many beautiful parts of the world today when we stumbled across this mess. We couldn’t stand by, we had to do something. We all need to act, we must stop supporting companies that are blindly fixated on their profits at the expense of our beautiful planet and its environment. Please don’t buy plastic. Please always recycle, we can all make a huge difference through the actions that we take every single day! tag 3 friends so we can get this message out there #environment #change @chloegreen5 @jmeeksofficial
